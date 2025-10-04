Influencer from China dies during livestream after his ultralight aircraft crashed

Aviation influencer dies during livestream after aircraft crashes

A 55-year-old Chinese aviation influencer, Tang Feiji, tragically died during a livestream on 27 Sept when his ultralight aircraft crashed and burst into flames in Jiange County, Sichuan Province.

Video footage shared online shows Mr Tang sitting in his airborne aircraft before it suddenly plummeted to the ground and caught fire.

Viewers flooded his live chat with desperate messages, urging someone to “save him”.

According to one netizen, Mr Tang had refueled and inspected the plane before takeoff.

“During the first takeoff, I noticed the camera angle was off. [Mr Tang’s plane] landed to adjust the angle, and the accident occurred when it took off again. It was heartbreaking to watch,” they said.

Mr Tang, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet or safety equipment at the time of the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Pilot owned ultralight aircraft that crashed

Mr Tang, who had around 100,000 followers on social media platform Douyin, was known for piloting his personally owned ultralight aircraft, which he purchased for 350,000 yuan (S$63,000).

The aircraft, a single-seat coaxial rotor helicopter, weighed just over 115kg and could reportedly reach 600m in altitude with a top speed of around 100 km/h, according to China News.

Despite limited experience, Mr Tang claimed he had mastered the controls after only one week of theoretical study and six hours of practical flying.

Industry experts note that pilots of such low-altitude aircraft typically require a valid flight license and must file a flight plan with civil aviation authorities.

Local authorities confirmed that the crash did not cause damage to surrounding areas, and Mr Tang’s body was recovered at the site.

His livestream account has also been set to private, restricting access to existing followers.

Incident sparked discussion on social media

The tragic incident has sparked widespread discussion online.

Social media users and aviation enthusiasts mourned Mr Tang’s death, while some critics questioned the culture of risky livestream stunts.

“The two propellers deformed and shifted due to wind resistance, running into each other’s tracks. The collision between the propellers occurred as a result,” said a Weibo user who attempted to explain the cause of the tragedy.

They added that propellers made using inferior materials may deform and lead to casualties.

