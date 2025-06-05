Taiwanese influencer Guava Beauty dies at age 24, she was known for eating cosmetics

Taiwanese influencer Guava Beauty, known for eating cosmetics, dies at age 24

A 24-year-old Taiwanese influencer who goes by the name Guava Beauty has suddenly died at age 24.

The news prompted speculation as to whether her habit of eating cosmetics had anything to do with her death.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the announcement of her passing was posted on social media on 24 May.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that our treasured girl of beauty-product mukbangs, Guava Beauty, put down her brushes and flew off to start a new channel in heaven on May 24, 2025,” the post said.

“Thank you to everyone who ever liked, commented, and laughed with her. She truly cherished it all. Maybe when we meet again, she will be unboxing angel-exclusive make-up for her celestial mukbang.”

Post sparks speculation over cause of death

Guava Beauty, who has 12,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing, was well-known for her unique take on cosmetic reviews.

The 24-year-old would first give a regular review of the product, before eating it and giving her impressions on how it tasted.

Guava Beauty even once said, “If you dare recommend it, I dare to eat it”.

However, because of her unique reviews, many netizens speculated that her habit of eating cosmetics had finally caught up to her.

Some thought the cosmetics may have poisoned her.

The post announcing her passing pointed out that the speculation and mockery of the influencer’s death have been hurtful for her family and friends.

According to the Philippine Star, her friend has also come forward to debunk such speculations.

She claimed that doctors ruled out that possibility while Guava Beauty was hospitalised.

The woman added that her friend would often remind her audience not to replicate what she did, as the cosmetics contained toxic chemicals.

Guava Beauty’s posts have drawn criticism from observers who worry that she may be setting a bad example for children.

“Please stop this kind of behaviour. If you enjoy it, do it in private,” wrote one netizen.

Also read: Helper undergoes suspected illegal cosmetic procedures behind City Plaza, employer warns of potential scam

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @guava_beauty_ on Instagram and Instagram.