M’sian influencer sends photo of his genitals to 14-year-old girl, claims he forgot to crop image

Malaysian influencer sends photo of his genitals to 14-year-old girl, says he forgot to crop

The mother of a 14-year-old girl took to social media after she found out that a 22-year-old Malaysian influencer had sent a photo of his genitals to her daughter. The influencer claimed later that he had forgotten to crop the body part before sending the photo.

Aggrieved, the mother had sent screenshots of the private messages to another well-known Malaysian influencer, asking him to spread the word.

According to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the 22-year-old in question, called CEO Batu, has since turned himself in.

TikToker shows off his scars

On 23 May, Malaysian rapper Caprice shared screenshots of a conversation between CEO Batu and the minor to his 1.4 million followers.

He said the young girl’s mum had reached out to him, hoping to share the screenshots with his followers.

In the conversation, CEO Batu, who has 1.4 million followers of his own on TikTok, was asking if the girl would like to see the scars from his recent appendix operation.

When the girl said yes, he sent her a photo not just of the scar but also of his exposed genitals.

After a few minutes without a response, CEO Batu asked if he had made her uncomfortable before she said he did. He then apologised to her and said he would not do it again.

Man apologises to 14-year-old’s mother

He also sent a message to the girl’s mother to apologise. He claimed the photo was originally meant for his girlfriend and that it slipped his mind to crop the genitalia out of the photo.

Additionally, he also pleaded for the mother not to report him to the authorities. It would destroy all his hard work, he said.

He even told her that he had elderly family members who needed his support at home.

However, CEO Batu ended up turning himself in on 23 May. He will be held for four days as police begin to investigate him for sexual offences against children.

