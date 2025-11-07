M’sian influencer jailed 1 month & fined S$562 for possessing phone stolen from ex-boyfriend

Malaysian influencer accused of stealing from former boyfriend in hospital parking lot

A Malaysian influencer has been sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM1,800 (S$562) for possessing a phone stolen from her ex-boyfriend.

She was previously accused of stealing a mobile phone from a vehicle at a hospital parking lot.

The theft charge was amended to possession of stolen property after the full trial.

Malaysian influencer accused of stealing phone from ex-boyfriend

According to Weirdkaya, Sarah Leo Ee May was accused of stealing the mobile phone, worth about RM2,000 (S$630), on 26 April last year.

The phone belonged to her former boyfriend and was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked in a hospital parking lot.

Two months later, she was charged with theft, which is punishable in Malaysia with a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Ms Leo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Malaysian influencer faces longer jail term if she fails to pay fine

After a full trial, Leo was convicted of possessing stolen property instead.

This is punishable by a jail sentence of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad said that Leo’s offence was serious and that a deterrent sentence should be meted out as a warning to members of the public.

Leo’s lawyer, Cheah Eng Soon, appealed for a more lenient sentence, stating that Leo was a single mother with a young daughter.

Mr Cheah also noted that her client needed to care for her mother, who was suffering from cancer.

Leo was eventually sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM1,800 (S$562). Her jail sentence would increase to eight months if she fails to pay the fine.

The court also rejected Mr Cheah’s request to postpone the sentencing.

Also read: S’pore influencer who stole over S$600 worth of Don Don Donki items issued electronic tag & curfew

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Berita Harian and Utusan Malaysia.