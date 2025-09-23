S’pore influencer who stole over S$600 worth of Don Don Donki items issued electronic tag & curfew

Singapore influencer given curfew & electronic tag for shop theft

Singaporean influencer Genie Yamaguchi has been ordered to wear an electronic tag after being sentenced for shop theft.

On Tuesday (23 Sept), the 30-year-old was placed on a three-month day reporting order (DRO), which requires offenders to report regularly to a centre for supervision, counselling, and rehabilitation.

She must also serve a nightly curfew, staying indoors from 10pm to 6am.

She previously operated a preserved flower service and a beauty aesthetics clinic.

Lianhe Zaobao also reported that her Instagram account once had about 14,800 followers, though it has since been taken down.

27 items taken from Don Don Donki

According to court records, Yamaguchi and her friend, 29-year-old Lee Suet Keay Cheryl, visited the Don Don Donki outlet at Orchard Central around 2.30am on 25 Aug 2024.

They loaded 27 items — including cosmetics, bags and food — into a trolley and left without paying. The goods were valued at around S$628.90.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Lee left the supermarket first, with the two women meeting again later in the carpark.

A staff member who spotted the incident alerted the manager, who reviewed CCTV footage and lodged an online police report on 31 Aug.

Police arrested Yamaguchi at her home on 3 Sept.

Only nine of the stolen items were recovered, and she later compensated the retailer for the remainder.

Friend’s case still ongoing

While Yamaguchi had no prior criminal record, Lee faces several other pending theft charges.

In August 2024, she allegedly stole a pair of slippers worth S$90 from a Watsons outlet at Suntec City Tower 3 and a tumbler valued at S$45 from Jurong Point.

She was also accused of taking more than S$3,200 worth of goods from Mustafa Centre in April this year.

Her cases remain before the court.

