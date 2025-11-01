Police appeal for information on boy seen in Liverpool jersey over 7-Eleven theft at Hillion Mall

Police looking for boy after 7-Eleven theft at Hillion Mall

The Bukit Panjang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) is appealing for information about a boy wanted to assist with investigations into a shop theft case at Hillion Mall.

In a Facebook post on Friday (31 October), police said the offence occurred on 29 August 2025 in the mall’s 7-Eleven outlet.

They shared an image of the boy, who was seen wearing a Liverpool football jersey.

Police urged anyone with relevant information to contact them via the official channels listed in the post.

Netizens comment on circulation of boy’s photo

The post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens expressing concern about the public circulation of the boy’s image, especially since he appears to be a minor.

“He’s just a boy,” a commentor wrote.

“Publicly shaming him will make things worse and could ruin his chances to change.”

Meanwhile, some users focused on the boy’s Liverpool shirt, turning the football club’s iconic slogan into playful puns.

Anyone with information is requested to call Bukit Panjang NPC at 1800-892-9999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Featured image adapted from Bukit Panjang NPC on Facebook and Google Maps.

