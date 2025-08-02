Man in Japan injured after falling into 65cm-deep hole in restroom

Man in Japan injured after 65cm-deep hole formed under him in restroom

A man in Japan was about to use the restroom when the floor beneath him gave way without warning, causing him to fall into a 65cm-deep hole and sustaining injuries.

According to Kyodo News, the incident occurred on Thursday (31 July) at a train station in western Japan.

Injured in restroom after falling into hole

On Thursday morning, a 67-year-old man was about to use the restroom at Ritsurin Station in Kagawa prefecture when he stepped onto a panel that broke under his weight. The panel had reportedly been covering a maintenance space.

This caused his foot to plunge into the 65cm-deep hole that suddenly formed underneath him.

Fortunately, a passerby discovered the trapped man and quickly called for help.

The elderly man was subsequently brought to the hospital for cuts and bruises on his knee.

Maintenance panel unchanged for nearly 50 years

There were seven panels covering the maintenance space, which ran across the length of the restroom. Each was 60cm wide, 50cm long and 4cm thick.

Four of the panels had been replaced, but the one that gave away had been in use for 49 years, since 1976.

The train station operator apologised for the “significant inconvenience caused”. They said that inspections are conducted every two years and that no issues were found during the most recent check.

In light of the incident, the train station operator said that emergency inspections will be conducted to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

They also vowed to improve their inspection methods, reported Yomiuri News.

Featured image adapted from Yomiuri News.