Singapore Inmate Scores 4 As & 1 B For A Levels

While certain decisions in life can land us behind bars, it’s the decisions we make inside that will set the trajectory of our lives moving forward.

That is the case for one Singapore inmate who after learning of his grandmother’s passing, channelled the grief as motivation to pursue his A-Levels.

Using the test as a show of his commitment to change, the inmate exceeded all expectations when he scored 4 As and 1 B.

After achieving the splendid result, the inmate now has his eyes set on attaining a law degree and using his knowledge to help others just like him.

Sentenced to prison for 5 years

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (23 Jan), Singapore Prison Services shared that 17 inmates recently received their A-Level results.

Of the group, 8 qualified for either a polytechnic, private degree course, or full-time university courses.

Among them was Jason (not his real name), who scored 4 As and 1 B. He was incarcerated for 5 years due to drug offences and is set to be released this year.

Inmate motivated to complete A levels after grandma’s death

According to the post, Jason was inspired to make a change after reading a book in prison.

Realising he could better with his time behind bars, he pursued his A-Levels as he thought it was the best way to show his newfound commitment.

However, while studying for his examinations, Jason learned of his grandmother’s passing.

The news shocked him into grief and he felt responsible as the eldest grandson to be by her side when she was sick. Sadly, due to his past mistakes, he was unable to do so.

Remembering his late grandmother’s wishes for him to do better, he channelled the grief into motivation and pushed forward, going beyond what was required of him.

According to his General Paper teacher, he would often hand in 2 or 3 essays instead of just 1 to improve his writing.

The post ends with Jason’s aspirations of attaining a law degree and becoming a lawyer.

Kudos to the inmate for his resilience

It takes a lot of mental fortitude to bounce back from a difficult situation.

While life has a way to throw wrenches into our plans, it’s always important to focus on our goals and pursue them relentlessly.

Kudos to Jason for his ferocious pursuit to make a change in his life and hopefully, he carries on his good habits as a civilian.

