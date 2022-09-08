Instagram Account Photoshops Masks & Handcuffs On Girls’ Photos, Disappears After S’pore TikToker Exposes It

Instagram Account Allegedly Takes & Posts Photos Of Girls Photoshopped To Wear Masks

An Instagram account featuring various girls photoshopped with surgical masks and handcuffs has disappeared two days after a Singaporean TikToker posted a video about it.

In a video on 6 Sep, TikTok user @ninjabread_ claimed that she found a picture of her Photoshopped with a mask and handcuffs on, posted by the mysterious account.

Evidently disturbed by the discovery, she warned others about the account.

Instagram account Photoshops masks onto photos of girls

The OP said she decided to look at her tagged photos on Instagram one day, only to find a rather strange post by an unrecognised account with the handle @singapore_masklover. According to her, the picture of her seemed heavily edited, with a mask and even handcuffs Photoshopped onto it.

She explained that she was neither wearing a mask nor handcuffs in the original picture.

Perhaps curious, the OP went on to explore other posts by the account. To her shock and horror, she discovered numerous other edited photos of different women donning various coverings on their faces, from surgical masks, duct tapes, and even niqabs or veils, complete with hijabs of the same colour.

The OP’s reactions aptly summed up what her viewers seemed to think too:

Sorry sir, or madam, you are sick.

More importantly, she took the chance to warn others in the caption which reads, “girls y’all need to watch out… i’m sorry but like maybe take your kinks offline bro…”

Account privatised then deleted

At the time of writing, the account appeared to have been privatised, though the profile claimed it belonged to a 22-year-old male.

Not long later, another check on the profile revealed nothing, as search results show it no longer exists.

While it’s unclear if the account is gone for good, we hope its sudden disappearance is a sign that the owner has decided to stop taking and editing strangers’ photos without their permission.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.