Hardware store owner arrested in M’sia after Datuk Gong shrine was found bearing ‘Allah’ inscription

Datuk Gong shrine at hardware store found with the word ‘Allah’, accused of being a risk to racial harmony

A hardware store owner in Perlis, Malaysia, was arrested after a Datuk Gong shrine at his establishment was found bearing the word “Allah”.

For the unacquainted, Datuk Gong is a guardian spirit mainly worshipped by Chinese communities in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Sazeli Saad, a representative of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Pertubuhan Bai’hu Malaysia Perlis, who was among those who reported about the incident, said it poses a risk to racial harmony in the country.

“The holy name of Allah cannot be used arbitrarily in a shrine by those outside the Islamic faith,” he said, according to Utusan.

61-year-old hardware store owner arrested

Local police said they received a report at 2.40pm on Sunday (3 May) after a video of the shrine in front of the hardware store was posted on the Facebook group “Saya Anak Perlis”, Bernama reported.

The 61-year-old hardware store owner was then arrested at around 3pm, according to Bernama.

This case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act (insulting behaviour).

Kangar District Police Chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop added that the investigation is being conducted with the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

Hardware store owner released on bail

The hardware store owner has since been released on police bail.

Mr Yusharifuddin said the investigation will continue until it is complete, before it is handed over to the State Director of Prosecutions for further action.

“The police view seriously any act that could threaten public order and will take strict action against any individual involved,” he stressed.

The police chief also urged the public not to speculate or publicise the incident, as it may affect public order.

He also advised the public to respect religious sensitivities and avoid committing acts that may cause tension between races and religions.

Also read: M’sian company apologises & stops producing heels after uproar over logo resembling ‘Allah’ in Arabic

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Featured image adapted from Saya Anak Perlis on Facebook, The Rakyat Post.