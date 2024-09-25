4 men charged for insulting police officers at Farrer Park crime scene

Four men charged for insulting police officers at Farrer Park

A group of four men between the ages of 32 and 44 were charged on Wednesday (25 Sept) for allegedly insulting police officers and causing a public nuisance along Sam Leong Road near Jalan Besar.

The altercation, which happened on Sunday (22 Sept) at around 5.10am, was captured in a TikTok video.

Four individuals were identified on the same day and were subsequently arrested on Monday (23 Sept). They are:

Md Dino Marciano Abdul Wahab, 44

Alex Kumar Gnanasekaran, 37

Mohamed Eusof Mohamed Yahiya, 32

Mohanan V Balakrishnan, 38

Area was cordoned off to preserve murder scene

The police had initially cordoned off an area along Sam Leong Road to preserve a murder scene.

A 25-year-old man had died in a 6-person brawl outside a coffee shop at a nearby location earlier that morning.

However, the four men were persistent in their efforts to trespass the cordoned-off area, so much so that they began using abusive language to the police officers on duty.

In the video, one of the perpetrators, identified as Alex, can be seen instigating the altercation. He hurled profanities at Sergeant Wayne Lim Chee Kiat, the police officer in charge.

Sergeant Lim and his partner had previously asked the group to take an alternative route, as the alleyway had been cordoned off to avoid a crime scene contamination.

This led to the group taunting and hurling insults towards the sergeant.

“You want to talk like gangster? [sic] I can show you 100% pure gangster,” Alex was heard saying to the sergeant.

At one point, Alex turned to the camera and said, “Take video” of the incident that was unfolding.

“You talked like gangster [sic], you know, we all scared, you know,” said another perpetrator, identified as Md Dino.

The group eventually left the scene after a couple of more police officers joined the sergeant and his partner and calmly told the group to leave.

As they left, the group continued to taunt Sergeant Lim.

Group to return to court on 8 Oct

The group were each handed one charge of committing public nuisance and one charge of harassment.

For using abusive languages towards a police officer, the men could face an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

For causing public nuisance, the men could face an imprisonment term of up to 3 months, a fine of S$2000, or both, reports The Straits Times (ST).

As police investigations are still ongoing, their case had been adjourned to Tuesday (8 Oct).

In their statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) reaffirms that they “take a serious view of persons who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties”.

“We do not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour towards our officers carrying out their duties.”

Featured image adapted from @user719588856 on TikTok.