Female intern working at Thailand municipal govt gets flirty texts from boss with link to pornography

Intern in Thailand receives flirty texts from her boss

A female university student in Thailand has filed a police report after receiving flirty texts from a senior official while working as an intern at a municipal government.

She told officers that the official had also sent her a link to pornography.

Incensed by the news, the girl’s mother had taken her to the station to report the harassment to police.

According to Matichon, the story was first shared on Facebook on 27 Aug.

Official repeatedly messages intern inappropriately

The messages exchanged between the intern and official have since been made public.

Photos of the texts show the official sending selfies to the girl before exchanging greetings.

Although it is not atypical for colleagues in Thailand to have work-related discussions over the messaging app, LINE, the official’s texts appear to be mostly unrelated to work.

In one message, the official asked the girl what she would be wearing to work that day.

When the girl asked if he had any assignments for her, he sent a flirtatious response.

“No, I have only this,” he wrote, followed by a ‘sticker’ of a bear hugging a red heart.

In another text, he wished her good night — to which the intern asked if he was going to bed.

In response, he said: “I’m watching porn.”

After sharing the link to the pornography with the girl, the official also sent multiple texts that did not receive a response.

He even asked if she had seen the movie yet.

One of the final messages he sent her is of him saying that he misses her because it was a holiday.

Police confirm receipt of the case

In response to media enquiries, police confirmed that a complaint had been lodged against a senior official at a municipal government in Prachin Buri province.

However, no charges have been levied as of yet.

An investigative committee will be established and a statement will be issued to media within 15 days, police said.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Matichon.