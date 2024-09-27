Helmet worn by IShowSpeed in S’pore listed on Carousell, fans bid up to S$261

Carousell user lists motorcycle helmet reportedly worn by IShowSpeed

Streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, received an enthusiastic reception during his visit to Singapore earlier this week.

Although the YouTube sensation has wrapped up his Southeast Asia tour, some fans are already putting items he used up for sale from his time in the Lion City.

One such seller is Khai Maya, a motorcyclist who had the honour of ferrying Speed during the latter’s live stream in Singapore on Tuesday (24 Sept).

The following day, Khai listed a motorcycle helmet on Carousell, claiming it was worn by Speed during his visit.

“Ur chance to own a RARE piece of his SG history! (sic)” read the caption accompanying the listing.

Bought helmet a week ago as a spare

Speaking to MS News, the 52-year-old private hire driver shared that he purchased the helmet a week prior for about S$80.

He had intended to use it as a spare and only wore it once before the event.

Explaining his decision to sell the helmet, Khai stated that it would be better to pass it on to a fan who “treasures it more” than he does.

In contrast to Speed’s legion of devotees, Khai admitted he had no idea who the streamer was before the event.

He plans to sell the helmet to the highest bidder.

As of 5.17am on Friday (27 Sept), he has received nine offers, with only three being legitimate.

The highest bid currently stands at S$261, and the auction will close at 11.59pm on Sunday (29 Sept).

Tiring but great experience

Reflecting on the event, Khai described it as tiring but ultimately rewarding.

He stumbled upon the opportunity through a Facebook post requesting bikers for a convoy.

However, he and his friend were unaware they would be ferrying Speed and did not anticipate the large turnout that day.

Also read: 7 wildest IShowSpeed tour antics so far, from pouring teh tarik on himself to choking on durian seed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Carousell.