7 wildest IShowSpeed tour antics so far, from pouring teh tarik on himself to choking on durian seed

Wildest antics by IShowSpeed during 2024 Southeast Asia tour

For the past two weeks, 19-year-old American streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, has been enjoying his best life in Southeast Asia.

His wildly successful tour has, thus far, knabbed him 4 million subscribers on YouTube as he climbed from 28 million to over 32 million in around two weeks.

Speed has hit Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

With his streams lasting an average of well over three hours each, it can be hard to keep track of all the crazy moments.

For those who just want the highlights, here are seven of his wildest antics so far.

1. Crashing a Tuk Tuk into a temple in Thailand

On 9 Sept, Speed started his Southeast Asia tour with a literal bang in Thailand. Barely 15 minutes into his tour, the American streamer decided he wanted to learn how to drive a Tuk Tuk.

The first thing he did in the driver’s seat is to accelerate straight into a Buddhist temple. Although slightly injured and clearly winded, Speed made it out the accident without much issue.

After he collected himself, he prostrated before the temple’s abbot to apologise for his mishap.

Speed also paid the Tuk Tuk driver a total of 17,900 baht (S$703) in damages caused to the vehicle.

2. IShowSpeed nearly sets himself on fire in Pattaya

The following day, Speed made his way to Pattaya for his second stream. After a visit to local attractions, he spent the night watching fire dancers perform on the beach.

Much like with the Tuk Tuk, Speed decides he wants to get in on the action himself.

However, at one point, things get a little too close for comfort when his boxing shorts briefly gets set ablaze.

IShowSpeed almost set himself on f*re playing around with a Fire Poi 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eOK31t6UoS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 10, 2024

In a panic, the streamer screams and jumps in fear. He even grabs onto one of the dancers head as if he was going to use it to put out the fire on his shorts.

The fire was eventually extinguished, and Speed walked away mostly unharmed — even hitting 29 million subscribers that night.

3. IShowSpeed chokes on a durian in Malaysia

A week later on 17 Sept, Speed visited Malaysia.

While there, his guide got him to try the durian, which was described as Malaysia’s national fruit.

While he was initially hesitant, the guide insisted, saying that Malaysian durians are “different”.

As a result, Speed agreed to have a taste, but was soon stunned by its steep price.

“US$42 for some fruit? That’s crazy,” he said. The guide had picked the most expensive kind of durian available.

But with it being Speed, even the simple act of eating durian could turn into a wild moment — he began choking after stuffing his cheeks full with an entire piece.

He had apparently choked on the large seed and had to get help from his entourage to spit it out.

4. Getting Uncle Roger’s restaurant shuttered temporarily

On the very same day just under an hour later, Speed visited the restaurant of Malaysian comedian Uncle Roger at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

His presence caused a massive crowd to form in front of the eatery. As a result, security eventually decided to pull down the restaurant’s shutters, just to keep the crowd under control.

Restaurant staff even told him to leave through the back door to avoid the crowd.

Speed did leave a positive review for the restaurant’s fried rice, even getting in a brief call with Uncle Roger himself to give his praise.

5. IshowSpeed races for S$10,000 in Singapore

Speed’s first day in Singapore on 22 Sept was marred with technical difficulties, with Universal Studios Singapore staff telling him that he could not stream on the premises.

However, the streamer picked up his tour of the island in the days following.

On 24 Sept, Speed was challenged by local influencer Kevin, who goes by Radical Kindness on social media, to a footrace.

The prize? A massive sum of S$10,000 to be given away at the behest of the winner.

Speed was confident in his victory and handily came up tops, winning the money.

6. Getting a henna of his idol footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

Around an hour after the race, Speed stopped by a local henna shop.

He asked his viewers what kind of drawing he should get and decided on an image of the famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on his neck.

Speed is a well-known megafan of the Portuguese footballer.

When the streamer met his idol last year, he could barely contain his excitement, being as star-struck as the fans that have been hounding him through his Southeast Asia tour.

And despite the quick henna looking less than stellar, Speed opted to keep it anyway.

7. Pours teh tarik on his chest

While touring Singapore, Speed was urged by his fans to stop by Bhai Sarbat, one of the most famous teh tarik joints on the island.

Speed was bewildered by the preparation as the owner ‘pulls’ the tea from one can to another.

When he was done preparing, the owner offered a cup to Speed.

“Singapore tea,” he declared, before proceeding to try the tea and then pour the sweet drink on his bare chest.

Unbeknownst to the 19-year-old streamer, he had also sparked a bit of a competition in the comments.

Some netizens claimed that the tea comes from Malaysia, while others said it was from Indonesia.

Blissfully unaware of the battle he just incited, Speed enjoyed the tea. “Hold on, this sh*t good!” he said.

A wildly successful tour despite, or because, of the mishaps

It would be an understatement to say that IShowSpeed’s tour of Southeast Asia has been anything short of a success.

In the last two weeks, the streamer has managed to draw in more than 4 million subscribers and huge physical crowds wherever he goes.

During his time in Southeast Asia, Speed has met with plenty of local influencers and even Simu Liu in Singapore.

His tour continues on his channel.

