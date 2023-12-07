Rat Scurries Around ITE College West Cafeteria, Caught & Removed By Pest Control Company

Rat Spotted At ITE College West Cafeteria, Pest Control Performs Inspections After Removal

Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West’s cafeteria received an unusual visitor on 1 Dec. Videos showed a rat scurrying about under tables and chairs.

The rat, seemingly unafraid of people, ran around close to their feet — presumably in a search for food.

Following the incident, ITE College West called a pest control company which has since caught and removed the rodent.

The company also inspected the cafeteria and ensured there were no more rats left in the vicinity.

Rat scurries around ITE College West food court

Instagram page @sgfollowsall uploaded several videos showing a cafeteria at ITE College West.

In it, the person behind the camera caught sight of an unwelcome guest, a small grey rat.

The furry intruder moved stealthily underneath the food court’s various tables and chairs.

It also appeared to have some rubbish scraps stuck to its tail and hindquarters.

At one point in the clip, the rodent crept dreadfully close to some unsuspecting patrons.

Thankfully, there didn’t seem to be too many people there at the time for the rat to spook.

Pest control company inspected the area

Following the rodent sighting, ITE College West quickly took action by calling a pest control company, said a spokesperson to MS News.

The rat has since been caught and removed.

The company also carried out inspections of the cafeteria, its stalls, and the surrounding area. They allegedly found no signs of any other rodents.

They assured that the rat sighting was an “isolated incident” and added that the institution prioritised good hygiene on campus.

“We will continue to work closely with our stall owners and patrons to ensure that everyone plays his part in creating a conducive dining experience.”

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) stated that they were also looking into the matter, reported The Straits Times.

A similar recent hygiene debacle occurred at Tangs Market when a rat fell onto a diner’s tray.

