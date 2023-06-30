S$11.6M TOTO Jackpot Split Among 12 Winners, Each Brought Home Over S$1M

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

S$11.6 Million TOTO Jackpot On 29 June Split Among 12 Group 2 Winners

After snowballing for four consecutive draws, the jackpot prize for the TOTO draw on Thursday (29 June) accumulated to a staggering S$11.6 million.

However, there were still no Group 1 winners for the draw and the jackpot prize was eventually split among 12 Group 2 winners, each of whom brought home in excess of S$1 million.

Of the 12 winning tickets, five were QuickPick Ordinary entries, which cost just S$1 each.

Leading up to the TOTO draw on Hari Raya Haji (29 June), there had been no Group 1 jackpot winners for three consecutive draws, since 19 June.

As fate would have it, there was once again no Group 1 winner in the most recent draw.

As such, the Group 1 prize was left to snowball to a staggering S$11,653,654.

According to the TOTO rules, the Group 1 prize pool will be split among the Group 2 winners if there were no jackpot winners for four consecutive draws.

As such, the Group 1 jackpot — combined with the Group 2 prize pool — was split among 12 Group 2 winners, each of whom brought home $1,074,777.

Whampoa Drive spawns 2 Group 2 winning tickets

Of the 12 Group 2 winners, five comprised QuickPick Ordinary entries, which costs just S$1.

There were also three System 8 and two System 7 winning entries.

The remaining two were System 12 entries, one of which costs the punter S$924.

As for huat outlets, two of the Group 2 winners had bought their tickets from shops along Whampoa Drive:

Singapore Pools Whampoa Drive Branch — Block 88 Whampoa Drive #01-857

Hin Teck Leong Trading Company — Block 74 Whampoa Drive #01-342

A punter also bought their ticket for a unit of the System 12 entry from the popular Delisia Agency in Fu Lu Shou complex.

The winning numbers and list of huat outlets can be found on the Singapore Pools’ website here.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.