Jackson Wang Casually Walks Into Siglap Café, Staff Starstruck By Idol’s Appearance

Recently, K-pop star Jackson Wang has been spotted exploring Singapore ahead of his performance at the F1 concert.

One of the eateries that had the opportunity to host the 29-year-old for one of his meals was Breakfast Grill, a café in Siglap.

Presumably caught off-guard by Wang’s appearance, the staff on duty appeared starstruck as she glanced at the K-pop star and his entourage.

On Thursday (14 Sep), Breakfast Grill — a café located along East Coast Road in Siglap — posted CCTV footage capturing Jackson’s visit.

According to the timestamp on the video, this happened on Wednesday (13 Sep) at about 12.40pm.

Jackson, who wore a black singlet and baggy pants, was accompanied by three men, who were also dressed in black.

Seeing the star and his entourage walk into the café, the staff on duty at the counter was evidently starstruck.

Her mouth dropped almost immediately and she turned several times towards the group as if to confirm if it was indeed Jackson Wang who was in the café.

Star spoke to staff before leaving

In response to queries from MS News, Breakfast Grill shared that Jackson ordered some food and drinks at the café.

They’re unsure who he was with but the celeb spoke to the staff there for a bit before leaving.

The staff member behind the counter, who is a huge fan, admitted that she was so excited that she couldn’t believe her eyes. Jackson’s unexpected appearance threw her off momentarily, as she quipped,

I was so shocked when he suddenly walked in and I could not focus.

Since she was busy preparing drinks for the entourage, she sadly didn’t get the opportunity to ask for a photo, which she deeply regretted.

Well, at least there’s CCTV proof that she really did meet him. If you’d like to step into the place Jackson Wang has been to before, here’s how you can find the café:



Breakfast Grill

Address: 380 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428986

Opening hours: 8am – 4pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Eunos

