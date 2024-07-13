Jackson Wang dines at Lau Pa Sat, helps to return tray after meal

Jackson Wang returns tray after dining at Lau Pa Sat

Earlier this week, Jackson Wang was spotted returning his tray like any Singaporean would after dining at Lau Pa Sat.

In clips shared on Xiaohongshu, he was seen making multiple trips to the hawker centre’s tray return area.

One of the clips showed him attentively grabbing a tray from one of his companions.

The rapper, who is a member of the South Korean K-Pop group Got7, was in town for a Cartier event on Wednesday (10 July).

According to L’Officiel, Jackson Wang is the global ambassador for the luxury brand, alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Not his first time clearing up after himself

While in Singapore, Jackson Wang also spared some time for his fans — as evidenced by the many images shared on social media.

Sightings and posts of the idol out and about suggest that he was at Lau Pa Sat on 11 July and 12 July.

As it turns out, Jackson Wang is no stranger to Singapore, having even patronised local joints in neighborhoods such as Siglap.

Two years ago, he had also cleared the table after dining at the Changi Airport food court.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu.