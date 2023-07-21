Jacky Cheung Spotted On Hong Kong Flight, Likely Returned To Rest After First 3 S’pore Shows

Jacky Cheung Spotted On 17 July Flight From Singapore To Hong Kong

Jacky Cheung’s marathon of 11 shows in Singapore must be a treat to most of his fans here.

However, the sheer number of shows can easily take a toll on Cheung himself, especially for someone in his 60s.

The veteran Hong Kong singer was recently spotted on a plane back to Hong Kong after his first three shows in Singapore.

Netizens speculated that Cheung had returned to Hong Kong to rest before coming back to Singapore today (21 July) for his upcoming shows.

Jacky Cheung spotted in casual wear on Hong Kong flight

On Monday (17 July), a Xiao Hong Shu user shared a picture of the veteran singer sitting in what appears to be the business class suite of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight.

Based on the pictures, the OP was seated just one seat away from Cheung.

Cheung’s outfit appeared relatively low-key, comprising a hoodie, a pair of black pants and a cap. He also had a white mask on throughout his flight, making it rather difficult to confirm his identity.

In fact, the OP remarked that they wouldn’t have identified him if they didn’t look closely.

They also shared that Cheung was the last person to board and the first to get off the plane.

Likely taking a quick break in between shows

According to the OP, the flight in question took off on Monday (17 July) morning, a few hours after the end of three back-to-back concerts on 14, 15 and 16 July.

The OP also shared how shocked she was by the encounter, explaining that she had just watched Cheung’s concert on 15 July.

However, they somehow forgot to snap a picture or ask for the singer’s signature.

In the comments, the OP shared that it was likely that Cheng had returned to Hong Kong to rest before flying back to Singapore for his subsequent shows.

