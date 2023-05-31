Taiwanese Host Jacky Wu Draws Massive Crowds At Bedok, Hosts Livestream Auction With Wang Lei

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Huge Crowds Show Up To Watch Jacky Wu Host Livestream With Wang Lei In Bedok

Early last month, Hong Kong actor Benz Hui surprised shoppers when he showed up at AMK Hub to support his daughter’s bakery biz.

Well, another veteran Asian star was recently spotted in the heartlands, this time at Bedok.

On Monday (29 May), getai singer Wang Lei announced he would be doing a livestream with Taiwanese host Jacky Wu in Singapore.

He also specified the date, time, and place where it would be happening, which was pretty much an open invitation for the public to drop by and say hi.

Jacky Wu hosts livestream at Bedok Central

Drop by and say hi the public did.

The next day (30 May), fans flooded Bedok Central like a human tsunami, eager to catch a glimpse of Jacky.

About 18 minutes after the livestream started at 8.26pm, a black van pulled up into the frame and out came Jacky, ready to go to work.

Absolute chaos ensued as the starstruck crowd went into a frenzy, holding their phones high to record videos of Taiwan’s ‘variety show king’ to show off to their friends and followers.

There were so many people that Jacky struggled to make his way to the livestream location, even with a small entourage trying to clear a path for him.

However, the mob eventually did part like the Red Sea, and Jacky could get through smoothly.

He even had the time and the mood to work the crowd like the entertainment pro he is.

Wang Lei later shared several shots showing how insanely packed the place was that night.

He also wrote in his caption that he did not expect so many people to come and thanked them for their support.

Performs & sells items during livestream

Once Jacky was in the safety of one of the shops, the shutters were rolled down so they could have some privacy for the livestream.

For nearly two hours, he joined Wang Lei and a team of streamers to auction off a variety of items online, from powdered drinks to Bluetooth speakers.

Jacky even entertained viewers by putting on little impromptu performances every now and then — he’s an accomplished singer, too, after all.

Before leaving to go back to Taiwan that evening, Jacky went outside to interact with the crowd — who were still there — and to treat them to a live rendition of a Jay Chou song.

A-plus fan engagement. No wonder folks seem to adore Jacky so much.

Featured image adapted from Wang Lei on Facebook.