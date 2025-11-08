PAP candidate calls out WP for cordoned-off playground in Eunos, Pritam Singh responds in comments

‘Who holds the opposition accountable?’: PAP Aljunied candidate calls WP out for Eunos playground

Mr Jagathishwaran Rajo, one of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) candidates for Aljunied GRC in GE2025, recently took to Facebook to question who was responsible for holding the opposition accountable.

He spotlighted a playground that residents said had been cordoned off for more than a year.

This prompted Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh to respond publicly with detailed clarifications on estate matters.

PAP candidate Jagathishwaran Rajo pens post about cordoned-off playground in Eunos

In a Facebook post on Friday (7 Nov) titled “Who Holds the Opposition Accountable?”, Mr Jagathishwaran said, “We often hear the opposition saying, ‘Vote for us to check the PAP.’”

“But the question is, who checks the opposition?”

He wrote that residents had asked him about a playground near Block 620 Bedok Reservoir Road that had purportedly been cordoned off for over a year.

Mr Jagathishwaran was one of the PAP candidates who contested Aljunied GRC during GE2025. The PAP team lost to the WP, which received 59.71% of the votes.

“Our children deserve a safe and conducive environment to live and play,” he continued.

“Accountability should never be one-sided. Leadership is about taking ownership and being transparent.”

The PAP candidate emphasised that elected representatives “do more than just speak in Parliament”. He said that they “also manage the town council, which oversees such facilities.”

Pritam Singh: ‘Works will commence once the relevant approvals are received’

WP leader Pritam Singh, who is also an Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP), replied directly in the comments section, thanking Mr Jagathishwaran for his feedback.

He noted that the playground at Block 620 had already been nominated for upgrading before Mr Jagathishwaran’s post.

“Works will commence once the relevant approvals are received,” he wrote, adding that the reconstruction of nearby drains to address stagnant water was also ongoing.

“Do write to feedback@ahtc.sg in future if you seek more information,” he said. “I am sure the Town Council can provide the necessary updates.”

He also thanked Mr Jagathishwaran for “playing his (your) part to look after the Eunos community.”

PAP candidate Jagathishwaran thanked Mr Singh for response

Mr Jagathishwaran later thanked Mr Singh for his response and clarification.

“This is also a good opportunity to help more residents understand that estate matters such as playground upgrades, cleanliness, and maintenance fall under the purview of the Town Council,” he said.

Jagathishwaran added that some residents believed the PAP team oversees these areas and said he will continue to guide them “to the appropriate channels so that their feedback reaches the right party”.

“Accountability lies with those entrusted with town management,” he said.

“And elected representatives play a vital role in ensuring residents’ needs are addressed responsibly.”

Featured image adapted from Jagathishwaran Rajo 杰格 on Facebook and Facebook and The Workers’ Party on Facebook..