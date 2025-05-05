‘I look forward to the contributions of the Workers’ Party’: PM Wong congratulates Pritam Singh after GE2025 ‘tough fight’

PM Lawrence Wong congratulates WP’s Pritam Singh after GE2025

Two days after the general election (GE2025) results were announced, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong extended his congratulations to the Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh — despite having criticised the opposition sharply during the campaign.

In a Facebook post on Monday (5 May), PM Wong acknowledged the WP’s strong showing, noting that they had “put up a tough fight” and increased its presence in Parliament.

This comes after a tightly contested election, with both sides clashing in several constituencies — especially the newly formed Punggol GRC.

PM Wong looks forward to WP’s contributions in Parliament

In his post, PM Wong said he had spoken to Mr Singh and praised the party for fielding a “strong slate of candidates”, recognising their efforts during the campaign.

“The Workers’ Party has consolidated and increased their presence in Parliament,” he wrote, pointing out that the party won 10 elected seats and secured two more Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) spots.

Mr Singh will continue as Leader of the Opposition, with staff and resources to support his role.

PM Wong added:

I look forward to the contributions of the Workers’ Party members in Parliament.

Netizens praise both parties for their professionalism

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 400 comments that highlighted the mutual respect and sportsmanship between the two parties, particularly after such an intense GE.

Many noted that this year’s election was a “positive fight” with a “positive outcome”.

One user expressed hope that PM Wong would begin a “culture change” within the People’s Action Party (PAP), urging him to instil good values.

“Everyone (supports) you for the sake of our country and our future,” they added.

Another commenter praised Mr Singh, calling him a “good MP” who raised real-life concerns shared by Singaporeans while fighting for their rights.

However, not everyone was convinced.

One user pointed out that while the PAP attacked the WP throughout the campaign, the friendly photo posted afterwards seemed like an attempt to “con” Singaporeans.

PM Wong & WP previously clashed during rallies

During GE2025, the WP faced off against the four-member PAP team in the newly carved-out Punggol GRC.

The PAP team, led by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong, ultimately secured 55.17% of the votes.

Before the election, PM Wong had sharp words for the WP, particularly over the party’s criticism of DPM Gan being fielded in the newly created Punggol GRC.

The WP had accused the PAP of “parachuting” candidates into the area, suggesting that it was a strategy to secure votes in their favour.

Candidates also took aim at Mr Gan’s remark about tapping on his “good friend” PM Wong for Punggol funds, with Mr Singh saying that while he “cannot say” he and the PM are friends, public funding should be fairly allocated regardless of personal ties.

In response, PM Wong labelled the remarks as “cavalier and irresponsible”, asking: “Who in the WP team will take over the work of Gan Kim Yong, chairing our task force, protecting Singaporeans, and negotiating with the Americans on tariffs?”

At a lunchtime rally on 28 April, PM Wong further criticised the opposition, saying: “A vote for the opposition is not a free vote for more alternative voices in parliament. It’s a vote to weaken the PAP team, the team that is truly working for you.”

Also read: PM Lawrence Wong blasts opposition for ‘personal attacks’, some netizens say he’s spot on

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook and The Workers’ Party on Facebook.