Man who lent Singpass jailed after account used to scam & launder over S$800K, was promised S$1.5K

Man jailed for lending Singpass account used in scams & money laundering

In a stark reminder of the dangers of sharing one’s digital identity, a 27-year-old Singaporean man has been jailed after giving strangers access to his Singpass account, which was later used in scams and money laundering involving over S$800,000.

Tan Zi Jian pleaded guilty to one charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

In April 2023, he disclosed his Singpass username, password, and One-Time Password (OTP) to an unidentified individual in exchange for a promised payment of S$1,500.

He never received the money. Instead, he now faces 10 months behind bars.

Singpass credentials sold via Telegram

According to 8world News, Tan had come across an advertisement on Telegram offering S$1,500 in exchange for Singpass login details.

At the time, he was unemployed and struggling with day-to-day expenses, prompting him to respond to the ad.

His credentials were used to open at least five bank accounts, which were later exploited by syndicates for criminal activity.

Authorities said the accounts saw over S$800,000 in suspicious transactions, with nearly S$500,000 in losses suffered by victims, including some from vulnerable groups.

Court warns of serious risks in Singpass abuse

In its sentencing submissions, the prosecution called for 10 to 12 months’ imprisonment, highlighting the gravity of Singpass misuse and the need for deterrence.

The misuse of Singpass credentials, they argued, undermines the integrity of national systems and opens the door for scam syndicates to mass-apply for bank accounts, fuelling the illegal flow of funds.

While the starting benchmark for such offences is four months, the prosecution sought a harsher sentence in light of Tan’s profit-driven motive, the number of accounts opened, and the scale of financial losses involved.

Tan is remorseful and wants to move on, says lawyer

Pleading for leniency, Tan’s lawyer said his client had been actively job-hunting and under financial strain when he made the poor decision to sell his Singpass credentials.

Tan ultimately received no payment and now deeply regrets his actions.

He has come to understand the full weight of his decision after learning the linked accounts were used to launder large sums of criminal proceeds.

His lawyer added that Tan is prepared to serve his sentence and hopes to move on with his life.

Prosecution argues Tan’s actions facilitated serious criminal activity

The prosecution, however, argued that regardless of his intent or financial gain, Tan’s actions had facilitated serious criminal activity.

While he claimed not to have received any payment, more than S$800,000 flowed through the accounts he enabled — and he must take responsibility for that.

Had he profited from the scheme, the authorities added, steps would have been taken to recover the gains under proceeds of crime laws.

After considering both sides and Tan’s early guilty plea, the judge sentenced him to 10 months’ imprisonment.

Also read: ‘Yes, 20-year-olds get scammed too’: S’pore TikToker loses nearly $5,000 after falling for impersonation scam

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao, for illustration purposes only.