Man jailed after slashing actor Ryan Lian in face over staring incident outside NEX mall

Man jailed 9 months for slashing actor Ryan Lian outside NEX mall

A 22-year-old man who slashed Singaporean actor Ryan Lian after a smoking dispute outside NEX mall has been sentenced to nine months’ jail.

Aaron Samuel Yukon had slashed the actor’s face with a karambit knife after a verbal confrontation outside the shopping mall.

Yukon pleaded guilty on Friday (7 Nov) to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Another charge for possessing an offensive weapon was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Smoking dispute turned violent

The incident occurred around 6pm on 22 Nov 2024 outside the NEX shopping centre.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), both men were smoking under a sheltered walkway when they grew upset at each other for staring. This led to an argument that escalated into a fistfight.

During the scuffle, both fell to the ground.

Yukun then pulled out a karambit knife from his pocket.

Though the knife was sheathed at first, the cover slipped off mid-fight. He then proceeded to slash Lian’s face multiple times with the unsheathed knife.

While Yukon ran away, Lian waited at the scene for help while remaining conscious.

As blood was flowing down his face, two off-duty healthcare workers assisted before paramedics arrived and conveyed him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Lian suffered multiple facial fractures, lacerations, and abrasions as a result of the fight.

Yukon was arrested the next day after he sought treatment at Changi General Hospital for his own injuries, reported SMDN.

His injuries included bruises on his forehead, abrasions on his right elbow and right hand, lacerations on his left forearm and left hand, and abrasions on his right knee.

Defence claimed actor ‘provoked’ the fight

On Friday (7 Nov), Yukon pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

His lawyer argued that Ryan Lian had provoked his client first, claiming the actor pushed and pinned Yukon to the ground.

The defence urged the court to impose no more than seven-and-a-half months’ jail, noting that Yukon had been diagnosed since childhood with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.

However, prosecutors recommended nine to 11 months’ imprisonment, arguing that Yukon had attacked a vulnerable part of Lian’s body using a weapon and that the incident happened in a public place.

Holding a knife was wrong, says father

Yukon’s mother was seen in tears after the sentencing.

On the other hand, his father said it was wrong of his son to hold a knife, and that he should bear the consequences.

However, he argued that Lian should bear some responsibility, emphasising the injuries sustained by his son.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Yukon could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or caned.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.