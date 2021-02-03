Jalan Batu Market Closes For Renovations From 15 Mar To 12 Apr

Nestled in the residential estate of Tanjong Rhu is a market and food centre some Easties might be familiar with — Jalan Batu Market.

While it might not be as famous as the nearby Old Airport Road Hawker Centre, Jalan Batu is also home to some hawkers that many loyal customers continue to patronise.

However, come 15 Mar, the market will be closed for a month-long renovation. So if you’re badly craving their wanton mee, you might want to make a trip down soon before they shut.

Jalan Batu Market closes for a month

Hawkers from Jalan Batu Market will soon be taking a break as the market closes from 15 Mar to 12 Apr for repair and renovation works.

Although it’s just a short 1-month closure, the market at Block 4A Jalan Batu will be missed by residents for the convenience it provides.

In the meantime, residents in the area can take the chance to visit the famous Old Airport Road Hawker Centre instead.

Try the famous wanton mee store before closure

Though the market is home to 30 hawker stalls, one in particular sees longer queues than the rest — Kim Kee Tanjong Rhu Wanton Mee.

Known for their juicy char siew, rich gravy, and springy noodles, this old-school wanton mee is a favourite for many.

So if you are a frequent patron of the store or simply want to try for yourselves just how tasty the wanton mee is, you might want to do so before 15 Mar.

Here are the deets:

Kim Kee Tanjong Rhu Wanton Mee

Address: 4A Jln Batu, #01-18, Singapore 432004

Opening hours: 7am-2pm (Mon-Sat) Closed on Sundays

Nearest MRT: Mountbatten

Toa Payoh Market also undergoing reno soon

Over in the central region, another market along Block 22 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 – AKA Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre – will also be undergoing renovation works soon.

The market cum food centre will be closed from 1 Mar to 30 Apr.

Hope renovations bring more comfort in future

Though it might be slightly inconvenient when hawkers we rely on for our day-to-day meals close, we look forward to a more conducive and comfortable environment when they reopen.

