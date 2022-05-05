Jalan Besar Temple Has Animal Blessing Night On Vesak Day Eve, Make Offerings With Your Pets

Jalan Besar Temple Hosts First Animal Blessing Night On Vesak Day Eve

On Vesak Day, devotees will visit the temple and bring offerings to commemorate the birth of Gautama Buddha.

With the religious celebration happening just around the corner, Thekchen Choling, a temple at Jalan Besar, will be holding its first animal blessing night event on Vesak Day Eve (14 May).

They have invited all pet owners to visit the temple on that night to enjoy the activities planned for them and their pets, including offering lights with their fur babies.

Give your pets a blessing at Thekchen Choling temple

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (4 May), Thekchen Choling temple welcomed everyone to celebrate Vesak with them.

As part of the celebrations, they announced their first animal blessing night event that will be happening from 7.30pm to 10.20pm on 14 May.

Various interactive activities will be available for families and their pets, including light offerings and special blessings by the temple’s own Venerables.

During these activities, families can make heartfelt wishes with their pets.

Paw paintings, sky lanterns & freebies for pets

Besides praying for the best for their fur babies, pet owners can also have the opportunity to unleash the animals’ ‘creativity’ through a paw painting activity.

Facilitators will be on standby to guide you and your pets, so don’t worry about how to go about doing it.

To remember this precious event forever, families can take pictures with the temple’s Vesak decorations like light displays and sky lanterns.

The temple will be giving freebies like pet food from Hill Science Diet, so you can reward your pets for their good behaviour.

All activities are free but devotees can donate to the temple’s Animal Welfare Fund if they wish to do so.

If you’d like to participate in the event, here are the deets you should know:

Thekchen Choling

Address: 2 Beatty Lane, Singapore 209945

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm daily

Nearest MRT: Bendemeer Station

To find out more the event, you can visit the temple’s website here.

Celebrate Vesak with your pets

Since many animal lovers treat their pets like family, this event will surely be meaningful to them.

Those who celebrate Vesak in particular should consider joining in.

We hope that all participants will enjoy the event thoroughly and create fond memories.

