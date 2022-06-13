James Cook University Has 1-On-1 Consults, Apply For The Right Course Without Filling Many Forms

James Cook University Admissions Day 2022 Has Reps Who’ll Help With Applications

So, you’re finally ready to pursue your higher education dreams and want to check out different schools and courses. But where do you begin?

With so many majors to choose from, the process can feel daunting if you’re not 100% sure which course is your calling. Not forgetting the lengthy application process that follows as you deep dive into university websites to figure out what forms to fill and submit.

If only you could get it all done quicker. Well, if the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU) is on your list of prospective colleges, you might just be able to.

On 18 Jun, JCU will be hosting their annual Admissions Day, where prospective students can learn more about their programmes.

Beyond a simple ‘open house’, JCU offers one-on-one consultations to help visitors make more informed decisions about the courses they intend to take. No more stressing over details like which forms to fill as university reps will guide you all the way through.

Here’s what else you can expect at the event.

Individualised consultation to help you choose the right course

Growing up, your idea of what you’d like to do in the future could change according to your evolving interests. As new fascinations arise, you might start wondering what you truly want to do in the long run.

Getting your family and friends’ opinions can help, but nothing’s better than expert advice, which you can get at JCU.

Instead of leaving you to wander around their campus without knowing what to look out for, JCU will be assigning university reps to help prospective students through the admissions process.

For one, they’ll act as your personal tour guides, showing you around the sprawling campus at Sims Drive.

These reps will also be like mentors, who will answer any questions you may have about the courses available and how to apply for them.

More importantly, they’ll help assess your qualifications to see if you meet the entry requirements for any course you’re interested in. Should you fall short, they’ll suggest alternative options so you can still chase your higher education goals.

Once you’ve arrived at a decision, your rep will guide you through the relevant forms and portals on the spot so you won’t have to figure them out on your own.

Hands-on programmes for a practical headstart in tech

Among the courses that may catch your eye at JCU are their new Science and Technology programmes that include:

Data Science — students learn how to critically review regulatory requirements, ethical principles, and cultural frameworks to work in diverse contexts

Cybersecurity — covers both cybersecurity (software) and operational technology (hardware and software) in a curriculum informed by inputs from KPMG

Internet of Things — a multidisciplinary programme that merges electronics, programming, sensors, and statistics into one degree

Aquaculture — students will gain knowledge in breeding, raising, and harvesting fish, shellfish, and aquatic plants to strengthen Singapore’s aquaculture sector

All the programmes above are hands-on, and JCU is the only university offering Aquaculture degrees in Singapore, so you know you’d be in for a unique experience.

Comprehensive scholarship to fund your education

As exciting as university life may seem, one concern often weighs on students’ minds — tuition fees.

While there aren’t any promo codes for education, JCU offers the JCU Singapore Future Scholarship, which covers 100% of tuition fees if you meet the criteria.

This scholarship is exclusively for applicants to the Science-Tech programmes, and they must be Singapore Citizens to qualify.

To see the full eligibility criteria and check out other scholarships available at JCU, you can visit their scholarship page here.

Higher education at James Cook University

The only Australian institution with University status in Singapore, JCU promises an engaging learning experience unlike any other in the country.

If you’re curious to know more about the school, there’s no better time to see it for yourself and get answers to all your burning questions than on their Admissions Day on 18 Jun 2022.

Register your interest on their website here if you’d like to participate. Once you’ve done that, you can plan your visit to the campus:



James Cook University

Address: 149 Sims Drive, Singapore 387380

Date: Saturday, 18 Jun 2022

Event hours: 10am – 5pm

Nearest MRT: Aljunied Station

All the best with your education journey

Further studies at a higher institution may seem like a daunting endeavour, especially when you’re dedicating a few years to a path that could decide your future.

However, with the right advice and guidance, you’ll hopefully be able to find the best fit for you, so you can do what you love and excel in it.

Here’s wishing you the best for your education journey and may you realise your aspirations.

