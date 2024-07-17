Jamus Lim appointed as Workers’ Party youth wing president, takes over from Nicole Seah

Jamus Lim takes over from Nicole Seah as Workers’ Party youth wing president

On Wednesday (17 July), the Workers’ Party (WP) revealed its Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions, which involved some new appointments according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

One such appointment was that of Dr Jamus Lim, who has now replaced Ms Nicole Seah as the party’s Youth Wing president.

Back in July 2023, Ms Seah resigned after the discovery of her extramarital affair with Leon Perera, who also stepped down.

Jamus Lim to become new youth wing president among WP’s new appointments

Mr Perera formerly headed the media team of the WP, the position of which will now be taken over by Mr Louis Chia.

Former Punggol East SMC MP Lee Li Lian will also assume the position of the deputy head of media.

WP added that the CEC approved the appointments on Tuesday (16 July) via a meeting.

CNA reports that in addition, Mr Fadli Fawzi was co-opted into the CEC.

Mr Fawzi, a lawyer and formerly an executive for the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, also stood as a WP candidate for the Marine Parade GRC in the 2020 General Election.

Meanwhile, the party has re-elected Mr Pritam Singh as its secretary-general, while Ms Lim is its chairwoman.

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang also remains part of the CEC.

The following is a list of the positions of the CEC as announced by WP:

Mr Pritam Singh as secretary-general

Ms Sylvia Lim as chairman

Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap as vice-chairman

Ms He Ting Ru as treasurer

Mr Nathaniel Koh as deputy treasurer

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong as organising secretary

Mr Ang Boon Yaw, Mr Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Mr Tan Kong Soon and Mr Fadli Fawzi as deputy organising secretaries

Mr Chua Kheng Wee Louis as head of media team

Ms Lee Li Lian as deputy head of media team

Mr Gerald Giam as head of policy research

Dr Jamus Lim as deputy head of policy research and youth wing president

Featured image adapted from Jamus Lim on Facebook and Nicole Seah on Facebook.