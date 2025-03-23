US janitor urinates in clinic’s water dispenser & infects staff with STDs, sentenced to 6 years in jail

US janitor urinates in water dispenser & infects clinic staff with STDs

A janitor in Texas in the United States of America (US) was caught on camera urinating into a clinic’s water dispenser and staff members’ water bottles, leading to multiple employees contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

The shocking case, first reported in 2022, resurfaced after the culprit was sentenced to six years in prison last Tuesday (18 March).

Water from dispenser had strange odour & taste

According to Oriental Daily News Malaysia, the incident unfolded in August 2022, when a female employee at the clinic noticed something unusual about the water.

She claimed the dispenser’s water often had a foul odour and a sour taste.

At first, she switched to bringing bottled water from home, but after a few days, she detected the same strange smell in her own bottle.

Suspicious, she decided to set up a hidden camera on her computer to uncover the truth.

Janitor caught urinating in water bottle

The footage confirmed her worst fears — 53-year-old night shift janitor Diaz was seen entering the office as part of his cleaning routine.

However, instead of just tidying up, he unzipped his pants, inserted his genitals into a water bottle, and urinated into it.

In an even more disturbing act, he rubbed the bottle’s opening with his genitals before sealing it and placing it back where he found it.

The female employee, horrified by what she saw, immediately reported him to the police. She added that Diaz’s actions seemed well-practised, suggesting that this was not his first time.

When police launched an investigation, Diaz openly admitted to the crime.

He confessed that he had urinated multiple times into the clinic’s water dispenser and employees’ water bottles, stating that he “knew the victims would drink it the next day”.

“I am sick,” he reportedly told investigators.

Multiple employees tested positive for herpes

Police later tested Diaz for STDs, discovering that he was carrying herpes simplex virus type 1 and chlamydia.

According to court records, the female employee underwent several STD tests, which confirmed that she had contracted herpes — something she never had before.

Several other female staff members also tested positive for STDs, leading them to collectively file a lawsuit against Diaz.

As herpes simplex virus type 1 can weaken the immune system and lead to severe complications, prosecutors classified Diaz’s urine as a “deadly weapon”.

His actions were therefore classified as aggravated assault. He was sentenced to six years in prison last Tuesday (18 Mar).

However, despite the severity of his crimes, court documents state that he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

His lawyer claimed that he regrets his actions and accepted a plea deal to avoid a longer sentence.

Also read: Haidilao to compensate over 4,000 customers after teens allegedly urinate into hotpot broth in Shanghai outlet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News Malaysia & pixelshot on Canva for illustration purposes only.