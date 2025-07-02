Spring Japan plane makes emergency landing after suspected cabin pressure loss, oxygen masks deployed

Spring Japan aircraft makes emergency landing due malfunction in pressurisation system, suspected cabin pressure loss

At around 8.50pm local time on Monday (30 June) night, a Japan aircraft made an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport after a suspected cabin pressure loss during its flight from Shanghai to Tokyo Narita Airport.

According to Japanese news outlet Kyodo, the codeshare flight operated by Japan Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Spring Japan was carrying 191 people, including 185 passengers and six crew.

Aircraft issues warning signal indicating malfunction mid-flight

At approximately 7.55pm local time, the Boeing 737 flight with flight number JL8696/IJ004 was flying over Kyushu when the cockpit received a warning signal.

The signal indicated a malfunction in the pressurisation system, which is responsible for maintaining stable cabin pressure. A loss of pressure was therefore suspected.

In response, the pilot deployed the oxygen masks and instructed passengers to wear them.

The aircraft then descended rapidly to 3,000m, at which point the alert was cleared.

All passengers safe upon emergency landing in Osaka

The flight subsequently made a safe emergency landing at Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

According to the Osaka Civil Aviation Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), none of the 191 passengers and crew on board were injured or reported feeling unwell, reported Japanese news outlet The Mainichi.

Spring Airlines Japan stated that an investigation is currently underway.

Featured image adapted from Spring Japan.