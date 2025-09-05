Japan Airlines pilot drinks alcohol a day before flight, causes delays of up to 18 hours

Japan Airlines pilot causes flight delays after consuming alcohol

A Japan Airlines (JAL) pilot recently caused delays on three flights after consuming alcohol the day before reporting for duty.

The captain was scheduled to fly from Honolulu, Hawaii to Chubu Centrair International Airport in central Japan on 28 Aug.

However, on the day of the flight, he called in sick and admitted to drinking alcohol alone at his hotel the previous day, the airline said.

3 flights delayed by up to 18 hours

Although JAL arranged an alternative pilot, the incident delayed the Honolulu-Chubu flight and two other flights bound for Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, affecting a total of 637 passengers.

Two of the flights were delayed by around 18 hours, according to reports.

On Wednesday (3 Sept), JAL issued an apology, saying:

We take seriously the fact that this incident occurred despite our ongoing efforts to prevent recurrence. We will continue to work toward ensuring the implementation of preventive measures.

That same day, officials from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) visited JAL’s Tokyo head office to conduct an emergency audit, interviewing staff to confirm the facts.

History of alcohol issues among JAL pilots

This is the latest in a series of alcohol-related incidents at JAL.

In December 2024, the airline was issued a business improvement order by MLIT after two pilots scheduled to fly from Melbourne, Australia to Japan failed pre-flight alcohol tests.

Earlier, in April 2024, a JAL captain was warned by United States authorities for disruptive behaviour while drunk at a hotel.

As part of preventive measures, JAL now prohibits all alcohol consumption while pilots are on stayovers and has created a monitoring system for employees with a history of excessive drinking.

In January 2025, the airline submitted additional measures to MLIT aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

