Japan bans tourists from taking language proficiency test in the country, residency status required for foreign test takers

Tourists banned from taking the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test in Japan

Tourists in Japan will no longer be allowed to take the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) in 2026.

The ban was announced by exam organisers who say the move was due to tourists using invalid addresses and phone numbers to register.

According to The Japan Times, foreigners who wish to take the JLPT within Japan will be required to hold a residency status when applying.

Ban fueled by tourist hijinks

The Japan Educational Exchanges and Services (JEES) said that tourists would use Japanese addresses without permission and submit invalid phone numbers.

This led to administrative issues which made it difficult to deliver test vouchers and results. In certain cases, the organisation mentioned it became impossible to contact test takers directly.

As a result, a new policy has been introduced requiring test takers in Japan to provide a residence card number and expiration date when applying.

From 2026, only those who hold a mid- to long-term residence status or special permanent residency will be allowed to take the test.

When taking the JLPT, applicants register through an online portal. They are then mailed a test voucher with their assigned venue.

Scores will be released online and mailed to the provided address. Should the applicant pass the test, a physical certificate will also be mailed.

More test-taking shenanigans

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Japan has had problems with foreigners taking language tests.

In July 2025, authorities arrested a Chinese national studying in Japan for helping others cheat on an English proficiency test. The man said he had received the offer while job searching.

Authorities began suspecting something was amiss when they saw an unusual uptick in Chinese nationals scoring extremely well.

Japanese authorities suspect over 800 cases of cheating on English proficiency tests between May 2023 and June 2025.

Also read: Japan authorities suspect Chinese group involved in over 800 cases of cheating on English test



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Japanese-Language Proficiency Test and Institute of Science Tokyo.