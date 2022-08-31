Japan Allows Non-Guided Tours From 7 Sep, Lowering Barriers For S’pore Tourists

Japan Eases Restrictions, Allows Non-Guided Tours From 7 Sep

After closing its borders to tourists during the pandemic, Japan is finally opening its doors a little more, albeit just a small gap.

The country announced today (31 Aug) that the daily entry cap for travellers will be increased to 50,000, up from 20,000.

Visitors will also no longer need to be on a guided package tour.

However, they will still need to be on at least an unguided package tour to enter Japan.

Japan eases border restrictions from 7 Sep

According to The Japan Times, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Japan will allow visitors on non-guided package tours from 7 Sep.

Tourists have been able to enter the country since June, but they had to be on guided tours.

However, the update still does not allow for entry of individual tourists, Bloomberg reports.

In addition, the daily entry cap will go up from 20,000 to 50,000 people.

Japan previously lifted the requirement for pre-arrival PCR tests from 7 Sep, as long as travellers have received three Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Package tours still required to enter Japan as a tourist

Though restrictions are easing, Singaporeans looking to finally visit Japan without the need to book a package tour will have to wait a little longer.

Although the tours will no longer require a guide, tourists must still book their trip via a tour agency.

One also cannot enter Japan as a tourist with a visa exemption, unlike before the pandemic.

That means you have to apply for a visa if you’re planning a trip there.

Hope for more easing of restrictions

Though many countries around the world are significantly easing their border restrictions, including Singapore, it looks like Japan is still taking its time in doing so.

For the many Singaporeans who are looking forward to finally visiting the Land of the Rising Sun, the need to visit on a package tour may be more restrictive than desired.

Hopefully, the country will do away with this requirement soon. Then, perhaps you can jet there on a Pokémon-themed flight.

Featured image adapted from Aleksandar Pasaric on Pexels.