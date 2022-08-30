Scoot Launches Pokémon Flights, Get Pikachu Merch & Japanese Meals When Flying To Tokyo

Scoot To Launch Pokémon-Themed Flights On 9 Sep With Flights To Tokyo & Seoul

Frequent Scoot passengers will be no strangers to the low-cost carrier’s bright yellow brand colour. But, the next time they fly with Scoot, something else might catch their eye.

From 9 Sep, Scoot will launch its brand new Pokémon-themed plane experience, with Pikachu and friends accompanying passengers as they embark on their overseas adventures.

With the collaboration between the Singapore-based carrier and The Pokémon Company, passengers can look forward to a multi-sensory in-flight experience, complete with exclusive merchandise — if they’re willing to top up on the side, that is.

Here’s a look at what you can expect from Pokémon Air Adventures.

Scoot launches Pokémon plane experience with cute decor & in-flight meals

Named the Pikachu Jet TR, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner’s exterior is decorated with adorable Pokémon from the first two generations, such as Pikachu, Pichu, Celebi, and Lapras.

Upon entering the plane, passengers will be greeted with Pikachu decals on the overhead baggage compartments.

The seats’ headrests are also adorned with an ecstatic Pikachu, with balloons tied to its body.

Passengers can also enjoy nostalgic Pokémon game music & greetings by Pikachu when they board and disembark the plane.

While many passengers might choose to have their window shades closed during the flight, those seated near the turbine engine might be incentivised to do the opposite if they want to see Pichu or Psyduck peering from outside.

For a more immersive experience, passengers can also choose from a selection of Japanese in-flight meals, which come in bright yellow Pikachu packaging.

Other exclusive merchandise, such as tote bags, reversible bucket hats, lanyards, and even a Pikachu Jet TR aircraft model featuring the special livery, are available.

Passengers may purchase the food items and merchandise on the inaugural flight or via Scoot’s website and mobile app from 9 Sep.

Trips to Tokyo & Seoul for now

The Pikachu Jet TR will set off on its maiden flight next Friday (9 Sep) from Singapore to Tokyo.

Starting 22 Sep, the Pokémon-themed plane will also embark on flights to and from Seoul.

The plane has a seating capacity of 375 across Economy and ScootPlus classes. Prices for tickets start from S$333 and S$231 to Tokyo and Seoul, respectively.

While only two destinations are announced at the time of the launch, the plane’s routes will be reviewed periodically.

Those interested in booking a flight onboard the Pikachu Jet TR can do so via Scoot’s website here.

More Pokémon events in Singapore later this year

Other Pokémon-related events were also announced during the launch of the Pikachu Jet TR at Jewel Changi Airport on Tuesday (30 Aug).

From 18-20 Nov, a night show will be held at the Marina Bay area as part of the Pikachu weekend, described as “part of The Pokémon Company’s ongoing support for international travel and Singapore tourism economy”.

Over the same weekend, Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) will play host to the ‘Pokémon GO Safari Zone’, allowing players of the mobile AR game to capture Maractus – exclusive to North America – and Shiny Purrloin.

Pokémon GO trainers can also look forward to a Singapore-exclusive Pikachu wearing a purple floral T-shirt.

Travelling with favourite Pokémon characters

With Pikachu and co as companions, boarding Scoot’s Pikachu Jet TR is almost like entering a new region at the start of every Pokémon game.

Besides Pokémon fans, we’re sure the exclusive flight will be a trip down memory lane for many, especially given the familiar characters featured.

Do you know anyone planning a trip to Japan or Korea during the EOY holidays? Tag them in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.