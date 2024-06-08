Man in S’pore spends 6 months planning Japanese art exhibition to propose to girlfriend

Woman gets proposed to in Japanese art exhibition partner spent 6 months planning for

Proposing to one’s partner is one of the greatest milestones a relationship has to offer. As such, the act of popping the question has to be memorable for years to come.

Fortunately, one man in Singapore was more than up to the task.

He had spent a staggering six months on the proposal, having planned to disguise it as a photography exhibition at the Visual Arts Centre in Dhoby Ghaut.

Carrie, his now-fiancée, speaks to MS News about the surprise.

The lead-up to the Japanese exhibition proposal

26-year-old Carrie shared that the proposal took place on 11 Dec 2023, a day after their anniversary on 10 Dec.

At the time, she was under the impression that they were attending a photography exhibition together.

He had gone to lengths to prepare for the surprise, even sending her a “believable” pamphlet of the exhibition titled “Stories of Japan”.

To further add to the surprise, 27-year-old Clement had forwarded an email to his then-girlfriend confirming their ticket booking.

The unsuspecting email included the basics of a booking confirmation — including a Booking ID and the couple’s timeslot.

When the day of the “exhibition” arrived, things were still cleverly kept under wraps.

“He even paynowed the guy the entrance fee,” said Carrie.

Meanwhile, she also noted that there were other visitors in the space who she did not recognise.

As it turned out, Clement had asked his friends’ friends for their help — all to prevent Carrie from being suspicious.

For the photographs on display at the exhibition, Clement engaged the services of his friend who was interested in photography.

Sensory experience segment housed proposal setup

Carrie only began to feel slightly suspicious when they came to the “sensory experience” portion of the exhibition where she had to don a blindfold.

However, she told MS News that she still didn’t think anything of it as other visitors were doing the same.

Per Clement’s plan, the “sensory experience” housed the proposal setup.

One of the photo frames held the penultimate question: “Dear Carrie, Will you marry me?”

The thoughtfulness of Clement’s surprise did not end there.

“After he proposed, the photos of Japan flipped over and [they] were photos of us,” said Carrie to MS News.

Her fiancé had also prepared a cosy nook in the gallery space surrounded by flowers.

Decorated with fairy lights, the corner featured cherished photographs of the couple and a scrabble set.

This was an homage to the early days of their relationship when they went for scrabble dates.

The proposal felt all the more meaningful as the couple was planning a trip to Japan together. As such, Carrie had expected him to propose during the trip.

Instead, he’d “brought Japan to [her]”, surely making it a memory that would last a lifetime.

Featured image courtesy of Carrie and @chonkychonkerzz on TikTok.