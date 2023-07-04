Japanese YouTuber Lists 15 Reasons Why He Appreciates S’pore, Such As Cincai-ness & Safety

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Japanese YouTuber Loves Singapore’s Safety & Laid-Back Attitude

As Singaporeans, we might overlook the privileges we have in the country. Whenever someone from another country praises the Lion City, they are sometimes met with puzzled looks from locals.

However, Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan, who lives in Singapore, recently shared a series of reasons behind why he chose to stay here.

He broke them down in a YouTube video on 1 July, which has garnered over 47,000 views at the time of writing.

Japanese YouTuber feels Singapore might be underappreciated by locals

In his video, Ghib Ojisan, who has been living in Singapore for five years, shared 15 aspects of this country that keeps him here.

He started the video by saying that some of Singaporeans have asked him why he prefers Singapore when they think that Japan is better.

“This tells me that this country might be underappreciated by the locals,” Ghib explained.

He said that is kind of sad for someone who loves living here, like himself. Hence, he decided to share the little things that he loves about the Little Red Dot so more people can appreciate it.

‘Cincai vibe’ among reasons why he loves being here

Among the factors that Ghib listed, he mentioned Singapore’s laid-back attitude or as he describes, “cincai vibes”.

He explained that, as a YouTuber, it is very easy to make content here. All he has to do is to bring his camera along and shoot wherever he wants, such as when he is at a restaurant.

In comparison, he claimed that making content in Japan is more difficult. Content creators like himself need to first get due approval to shoot.

“And this attitude is prevalent,” he continued. “Being late a few minutes for work is okay, cincai.”

According to Ghib, there are many unwritten rules where he comes from. In contrast, it feels “so free and easy” to live in Singapore.

No natural disasters or missile threats

Another aspect about Singapore that Ghib loves is the safety of the country. In fact, he feels that it’s safer here than in Japan, which has been known for its low crime rates.

Besides crime, the YouTuber also attributed the sense of safety to Singapore’s lack of natural disasters.

He added that not only are Japanese people afraid of earthquakes, they also constantly face threats of missile attacks from North Korea.

Ghib highlighted that North Korea has already fired around 30 missiles this year alone.

“Imagine how it will feel like in Singapore if every country shoots missiles. There is a risk that it might fall in our territory,” he stated.

“People will receive these scary beeping sounds from their phones telling them to evacuate immediately. It’s scary.”

He expressed that Singapore’s safety makes him feel grateful to be living here.

Also loves the weather, convenience & other aspects of Singapore

In addition to the points mentioned above, Ghib also listed the following as reasons why he loves being here:

trains are not as overcrowded as in Japan

less social pressure to conform to expectations

people in Singapore are more open to new technology

government and financial processes are mostly digitalised

weather is not as hot and humid compared to summers in Japan

availability of authentic Chinese and Japanese food

affordable taxi fares

convenience

punctuality is not as strictly enforced in Singapore

affordable coffee

kind and friendly locals

Singapore has a more efficient banking system compared to Japan

Do you agree with Ghib Ojisan’s observations? Let us know in the comments.

