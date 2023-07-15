Jay Chou Lookalike Seen Selling Egg Tarts At Swee Choon Jalan Besar, Resemblance Shockingly Uncanny

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jay Chou Lookalike Spotted At Swee Choon Jalan Besar On 14 July

Swee Choon may be a household name in Singapore as far as dim sum restaurants are concerned. While the restaurant is famous for dishes like siew mai and char siew bun, it’s not exactly known for its star-studded lineup of servers.

Recently, however, a customer spotted a server at Swee Choon’s outlet at Jalan Besar who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mandopop artist Jay Chou.

But unlike the singer who’s often standing behind a mic, the employee at Swee Choon was seen standing behind a counter, seemingly selling egg tarts.

Jay Chou lookalike spotted at Swee Choon Jalan Besar

Close to midnight on Friday (14 July), an anonymous user shared a picture of the doppelganger in the Singapore Incidents Facebook group.

Wearing a white t-shirt with Swee Choon’s iconic logo on the chest, the man appeared to be serving a customer while standing behind a counter lined with egg tarts.

Though he certainly did not appear as flashy as the Taiwanese artist, his thin lips, squinty eyes and expressions certainly resembled that of the ‘Little King of Pop’.

Netizens joke that doppelganger can sing better

Facebook users by and large saw the resemblance, but this netizen felt that the Swee Choon server was even better looking than the singer himself.

Others couldn’t help but have a dig at Jay Chou’s singing. Most of them appeared to be referencing his concert in Singapore last December, which saw many fans complaining about poor vocals.

Meanwhile, one commenter quipped that this is a sign of the poor economic situation plaguing the world right now.

Have you spotted the Jay Chou doppelganger at Swee Choon Jalan Besar before? Share your encounters with us in the comments.

