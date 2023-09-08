Man Rushes Across S’pore Road As Light Turns Red, Playfully Stops & Dances When Driver Honks

Man Does Little Dance After Driver Honks At Him For Jaywalking

When driving, it’s important to stay alert of your surroundings at all times — even when you clearly have the right of way.

Recently, a car dashcam caught a pedestrian running across the road in front of it even though the light was green in the vehicle’s favour.

Thankfully, the driver was able to stop in time and let out a disapproving honk, prompting the jaywalker to stop and reverse for a moment before charging forward again.

In doing so, it looked like he was doing a little cha-cha dance move, amusing everyone who came across the video.

Jaywalker does little dance while crossing road

The unexpectedly comedic clip was shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Friday (8 Sep).

At the start, a car is seen stopping at a red light along an unidentified road in Singapore.

About a second later, the light turns green and the vehicle begins to move forward.

However, at that moment, a man in a light blue polo shirt dashes across the road, ignoring the traffic lights.

Although there is no audio, the caption of the post states that the driver honked at the jaywalker.

Taken aback by the sound, the man comes to an abrupt halt and backs up a short distance — as if to retreat to where he came from — before changing his mind and running forward the rest of the way.

Due to the way he swings his arms dramatically to match his steps, it almost looks like he is performing the cha-cha. We’re just missing some catchy music.

Jokes aside, it’s fortunate that he appeared to escape any harm despite his dangerous antics.

Netizens find video highly entertaining

Facebook users were thoroughly amused by the short recording.

One netizen praised the man’s smooth cha-cha moves.

This person joked that the jaywalker was probably just trying to cheer up stressed Singaporeans with his dancing.

Some seemed to believe the man had danced on purpose and said he had a “sense of humour”.

While it’s good that this dashcam footage provided the Internet with some humour instead of the usual shocking accidents, we wish to remind everyone to be careful whether you’re crossing the road or driving on it.

