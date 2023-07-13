Car Fails To Stop At Bendemeer Zebra Crossing & Hits Pedestrian, Driver Steps Out To Help

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Knocks Down Pedestrian At Bendemeer Zebra Crossing, Video Goes Viral

When it comes to navigating our city’s streets, exercising vigilance is an important habit to maintain.

Otherwise, accidents may occur — such was the case for one woman at a zebra crossing in Bendemeer.

Camcar footage of the incident has since gone viral on Facebook, showing a car that knocked down the pedestrian after failing to stop.

The driver disembarked from his vehicle to assist the pedestrian after committing the error.

Car collides with pedestrian at Bendemeer zebra crossing

A netizen posted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Admin on Facebook, sharing that it occurred on 12 July at 6.30pm.

The video started by showing a car approaching a zebra crossing in Bendemeer. At the time, a woman had been making her way across the road.

Although the car was moving relatively slowly, it didn’t show any sign of slowing down.

The car then jammed its brakes after presumably colliding with the pedestrian.

The footage then showed a woman sitting on the ground, with passers-by coming forward to help her.

The driver of the car responsible for the collision disembarked as well to check on her.

Netizens debate over who is to blame

The footage has since gone viral, sparking debate among netizens on who should shoulder the blame for the incident.

One commenter opined that the driver should “slow down and look” since it was a zebra crossing.

A few netizens went so far as to demand that authorities suspend his driving license.

However, others commented that even at a zebra crossing with the right of way, the woman should have been more careful.

They added that she ought to have checked if all vehicles had stopped, before continuing on her way.

Car collides into woman at Bendemeer zebra crossing

Hopefully, the woman did not sustain any serious injuries from the encounter.

Nevertheless, the accident did make one thing clear — that remaining aware on the road is an absolute priority, for both motorists and pedestrians.

This incident can serve as a reminder for all of us to stay vigilant and avoid repeat incidences of this nature in the future.

