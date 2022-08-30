Woman Endures 5-Hour Wait At JB Customs, Has Mini ‘Picnic’ On The Floor To Pass Time

Woman Has Picnic To Pass Time While Waiting At JB Customs

Stories of long waiting times at the Johor Bahru (JB) land checkpoints and immigration halls are rather common now that borders have fully reopened. Many have had to come up with innovative ways of whiling the time away as they await their turn.

A woman recently found herself enduring a five-hour wait while standing in line to clear immigration.

Bemoaning her circumstances, she eventually decided to have a ‘picnic’ on the floor with her friends.

Netizens related to her plight, sharing their experiences of similar waiting times at the checkpoint.

Woman has picnic during long wait at JB Customs

A TikToker named Mitsueki posted a clip of her experience on Saturday (27 Aug). Describing it as the ‘longest immigration queue ever experienced at JB Customs’, Mitsueki said she reached the complex at 11.50am.

Footage shows long, snaking queues filling the complex, leaving little room to breathe. Three hours later, the situation hasn’t changed much, with several travellers now sitting down while waiting in line.

Eventually, Mitsueki and her friends felt so hungry during the long wait that they, too, sat down and had a picnic of their own.

“I could even read a book,” she added, emphasising the dire state of the queue.

Although the lines had moved along a little by 4pm, there were still quite a few travellers ahead of Mitsueki. Finally, she cleared immigration by 5pm, pointing out that the process took about five hours.

“I can’t believe we endured this,” she said in a caption beneath the video.

Netizens sympathise with OP’s experience

The TikTok has since become viral, with many empathising with Mitsueki’s situation.

A few users expressed shock at the long wait, pointing out that the amount of time would have probably been enough for a bunch of other activities.

Yet others shared that they experienced similar waiting times as well.

However, one user noted that the long waiting time is expected, especially during the weekend.

Another user related that the queue was far worse during pre-Covid times, with only two counters opened. By the time they cleared immigration, it was time for dinner.

Long queues are, unfortunately, part of the JB travelling experience, especially if you’re going during the peak period.

Be sure you’re well-packed with items to entertain yourself should you have to endure long waiting hours.

