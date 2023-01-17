JB-S’pore RTS Link To Be Completed By 2026, Travel To M’sia Within 5 Minutes

JB-Singapore RTS Link To Be Completed By End-2026, Can Serve 10,000 Passengers

After much delay, construction for the long-awaited Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link finally commenced in 2021.

Recently, ministers from both countries affirmed that there has been good progress on the railway, which would be operational by end-2026.

Once operational, the 4km RTS Link will be able to serve up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

Ministers confirm good progress on project

According to a press release, foreign affairs minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan visited Malaysian leaders on Monday (16 Jan) and reaffirmed the good ties between both countries.

During the meeting, both Minister Balakrishnan and Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry acknowledged the steady progress on the RTS Link.

With the project on track, they are looking forward to the commencement of passenger services by end-2026.

JB-Singapore RTS Link helps ease Causeway congestion

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the train journey is 4km long, and connects commuters from Woodlands North MRT in Singapore to Bukit Chagar station in Johor.

With the capacity to serve up to 10,000 passengers during peak periods, the RTS Link will help to ease the congestion on the Causeway.

Besides that, the railway will improve connectivity and create economic and social benefits for both countries.

Anticipating the commencement of services

With multiple delays in the project’s timeline, the progress of the linkway’s construction is good news for Singaporeans and Malaysians alike.

Hopefully, we won’t have to rely solely on the Causeway for travel to Malaysia very soon.

