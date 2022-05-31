JCube McDonald’s Staff Teaches Customer How To Use E-Kiosk, Gets Praised For Going Extra Mile

Customer Praises JCube McDonald’s Staff For Teaching Her To Use E-Kiosk

Over the years, we have seen restaurants increasingly automate the ordering process. But navigating these machines can sometimes be tricky.

On 19 May, Facebook user Ms Ong shared about her experience ordering from the e-kiosk at the McDonald’s outlet at JCube.

Thankfully, an employee she identified as Yuvan helped her with it and even taught her how to use the e-kiosk.

She praised his attitude, saying that he goes the extra mile for customers.

JCube McDonald’s staff helps struggling customer

Ms Ong shared that she was keying in her order at the e-kiosk when she encountered some problems trying to input an extra item.

At the time, Yuvan was outside helping out at the ice cream counter.

Nonetheless, he soon came to her rescue, even teaching Ms Ong how to use the e-kiosk so she could use it again the next time.

Yuvan then took the payment slip and brought her to the counter to make payment.

Customer praises staff for going the extra mile

In her Facebook post, Ms Ong said she was a regular customer at the McDonald’s outlet.

Over time, she has observed that Yuvan is always approachable and very friendly with customers.

She praised him for always going the extra mile to help not just customers, but his colleagues as well.

When help is needed, Yuvan is often there.

Ms Ong went on to say that in the competitive F&B market, quality customer service and doing that extra little bit can help restaurants get ahead of others.

Yuvan, she said, is one example of this and customers like her will always remember his exceptional service.

Netizens say he deserves a raise

Ms Ong’s post was later reshared on Instagram page sgfollowsall.

A netizen then shared that they recognise Yuvan too and know him as a “super kind and helpful” guy.

In the comments section, some netizens congratulated him for a job well done.

Others said that he deserves a raise for his excellent customer service.

Hope he will be rewarded for his good attitude

Working in the F&B industry is no easy task. It involves long hours and dealing with customers all day.

Yuvan’s initiative to give the best service he can to customers is certainly worthy of praise.

We’re glad customers are also recognising his efforts and hope he will soon be rewarded for it.

Featured image adapted from Rosalinda Ong on Facebook.