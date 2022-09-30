Jeff Ng To Make Comeback Performance At The Cathay & Debut New Original Songs

Jeff Ng Announces Comeback Performance At The Cathay On 30 Sep

Jeff Ng is no stranger to controversy. After coming to prominence for his busking performances at The Cathay, allegations of his unpleasant behaviour in the past surfaced online.

These testimonies stopped his meteoric rise and eventually forced him to lay low for a few months.

Now that some time has passed since the revelations, Jeff Ng has announced a comeback performance at the place where he rose to fame tonight (30 Sep).

Taking place at The Cathay, his performance will last for about 2.5 hours from 7.30pm.

Aside from renditions of popular songs, he will also sing new original songs.

On 29 Sep, the much-maligned busker took to Instagram to announce his comeback performance.

In the post, he said that it has been a while since he last busked on the streets and shared his longing to sing with the audience outside The Cathay.

Therefore, he announced that he would be back at the iconic location on Friday (30 Sep) evening for a performance.

For 2.5 hours from 7.30pm, Jeff will be performing song dedications as well as new original music.

Public opinion split on Jeff Ng’s comeback performance

The announcement has split the general public, with some in favour of his return while others tell him to keep lying low.

One netizen expressed joy at the news, exclaiming that she’s happy to see him back and performing at The Cathay.

On the flip side, another Instagram user asked if there’s any rise in Covid cases.

The comment appears to be a dig at Jeff’s last reason for cancelling his show at the height of his controversies.

No matter where people stand about his comeback, the turnout for his performance will be telling of his future as a busker.

Hope performance will go smoothly

Choosing to make a comeback during F1 weekend is an odd choice, to say the least, especially with cars zooming around the circuit nearby.

But perhaps the increased footfall in the area may be a good chance for Jeff to capture a new audience.

We wish him the best for his performance and hope everything will go smoothly.

Featured image adapted from @jeffhellomusic on Instagram.