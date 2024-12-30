Another Jeju Air plane experiences landing gear issues, returns & lands safely in Seoul

The affected plane was the same model as the one in the previous day's disaster.

By - 30 Dec 2024, 4:42 pm

Jeju Air plane returns to Seoul airport safely after landing gear issue

A Jeju Air passenger jet, departing from Gimpo Airport in Seoul for Jeju on 30 Dec, encountered an unspecified landing gear problem after takeoff.

The plane returned to Gimpo Airport and landed safely, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Aircraft had same issue as plane in crash

According to industry sources, the aircraft experienced the same landing gear issue as the Jeju Air aircraft involved in the fatal crash that killed 179 people the day before.

Jeju Air Flight 7C101, which departed Gimpo International Airport for Jeju at 6.37am, encountered a landing gear problem shortly after takeoff.

The airline notified its 161 passengers about the mechanical fault due to the landing gear issue and then brought the flight back to Gimpo at 7.25am.

Jeju Air intends to resume operations by switching to a substitute aircraft.

The landing gear is a crucial component for flight safety, ensuring secure takeoffs and landings while reducing impact during emergency landings.

Same model as aircraft in fatal crash

The Jeju Air plane that departed from Gimpo Airport was a Boeing B737-800, the same model as the plane involved in Sunday’s Jeju Air accident in the southwestern county of Muan.

It is believed that the Muan Airport tragedy was caused by the malfunction of the Jeju Air aircraft’s three landing gears.

Jeju Air currently has 39 of these models in its fleet of 41 aircraft.

According to The Straits Times (ST), on 30 Dec, South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered an urgent safety inspection of the country’s entire airline operation system once the recovery efforts from the crash are complete.

The government has also declared a seven-day national mourning period until 4 Jan 2025.

