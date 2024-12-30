Another Jeju Air plane experiences landing gear issues, returns & lands safely in Seoul

Jeju Air plane returns to Seoul airport safely after landing gear issue

A Jeju Air passenger jet, departing from Gimpo Airport in Seoul for Jeju on 30 Dec, encountered an unspecified landing gear problem after takeoff.

The plane returned to Gimpo Airport and landed safely, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Aircraft had same issue as plane in crash

According to industry sources, the aircraft experienced the same landing gear issue as the Jeju Air aircraft involved in the fatal crash that killed 179 people the day before.

Jeju Air Flight 7C101, which departed Gimpo International Airport for Jeju at 6.37am, encountered a landing gear problem shortly after takeoff.

The airline notified its 161 passengers about the mechanical fault due to the landing gear issue and then brought the flight back to Gimpo at 7.25am.

Jeju Air intends to resume operations by switching to a substitute aircraft.

The landing gear is a crucial component for flight safety, ensuring secure takeoffs and landings while reducing impact during emergency landings.