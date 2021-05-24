JEM & Westgate Mall Detected As Cluster After 4 Community Cases Emerge

As community cases in Singapore continue to rise, new clusters are emerging almost every day too.

On Sunday (23 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that the newest cluster was detected at JEM and Westgate shopping malls.

This comes after 4 new Covid-19 positive cases were linked to the 2 malls.

Both malls have been closed for 2 weeks since positive cases were detected.

4 new Covid-19 cases at JEM & Westgate

According to MOH, the 4 new cases include a 59-year-old Singaporean music teacher at Yamaha Music school.

He had developed a fever on 16 May but only sought treatment at a GP clinic on 21 May. His Covid-19 results came back positive on the same day.

The other 3 cases have been detected during testing operations for those who worked in or visited JEM and Westgate.

2 of them are a 39-year-old Malaysian working as a cleaner at Westgate and a 44-year-old India national who visited Westgate. Both tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant.

The last case is a 31-year-old India national who works as a delivery truck driver at YHI Corporation Pte Ltd.

Westgate visited multiple times within 13 days

MOH also reported that Westgate was visited multiple times within 13 days by Covid-19 cases, from 9 to 21 May.

JEM was also visited by Covid-19 cases between 10 to 21 May.

The ministry would have notified those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.

As an added precaution, individuals who have visited these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days after the date of visit.

MOH urges all individuals to see a doctor immediately if they have acute respiratory symptoms.

Changi Airport cluster grows to 108

Among yesterday’s community cases are also 3 new ones linked to Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster.

1 of the case involves a 7-year-old boy from St Stephen’s School whose family had visited the airport multiple times.

The other 2 cases are a 45-year-old engineer at STMicroelectronics and a 67-year-old female working as a cleaner at Changi Business Park.

According to MOH, this brings the number of linked cases to Changi Airport cluster to 108. It is currently Singapore’s largest cluster.

Authorities taking added measures

The emergence of new clusters can be concerning to many Singaporeans.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has reassured that authorities are taking added measures such as testing operations to ringfence the clusters.

Hopefully, as we all continue to play our part by staying home, we will see an improvement in Singapore’s situation in the days to come.

