‘Failed job interview’: Independent candidate Jeremy Tan says he’s ‘open to work’ after losing MP bid in Mountbatten SMC

Jeremy Tan ‘open to work’ after losing MP bid in Mountbatten SMC

Independent candidate Jeremy Tan, who contested in Mountbatten single-member constituency (SMC), humorously responded to his loss in the recent general elections (GE2025) in a series of social media posts.

Right after polling day, on 4 May, he posted a job update on LinkedIn declaring he was “open to work” with the caption, “lol failed job interview [yesterday]”.

“Maybe I need to beg for [an] unpaid intern role aka NCMP,” he continued in the comments, referring to the Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) scheme.

His post has now received over 3,500 reactions and numerous comments lauding Mr Tan for both his sense of humour and his performance during GE2025.

They expressed that Mr Tan’s MP bid established his name as a politician, which may open doors for a future political career.

‘Independent candidate with best performance’

Furthermore, the candidate changed his LinkedIn bio, writing: “Independent candidate with [the] best performance in GE2025 for 53 years”.

Mr Tan received 63.84% of the votes, while his opponent, People’s Action Party’s Gho Zhe Kee, won Mountbatten with 63.84%.

In comparison, his only fellow independent candidate, Darryl Lo, took 24% of the votes in Radin Mas SMC.

Mr Tan, a retired businessman, is a first-time independent candidate during GE2025.

During his campaign, he suggested a controversial proposal to invest government funds in Bitcoin, which his opponent criticised.

Jeremy Tan jokingly asks to be given NCMP position

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Mr Tan thanked Singaporeans for taking the time to vote, emphasising the importance of exercising their right to be represented.

“Times are hard. I just lost the job interview. The employment building is behind,” he quipped, referring to the Parliament House, which stood in his background.

He expressed hope that voters would not be discouraged by the results that will come out the following day, which hinted that he made the video on polling day.

“Please work with your different opposition and your PAP MPs to build a better and brighter future for Singapore,” Mr Tan urged.

He said the Worker’s Party (WP) or the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) may possibly take the NCMP positions offered to opposition members, but jokingly added, “Actually, they have criticised the scheme before, so maybe give [it] to me.”

After thanking his mentors and volunteers, Mr Tan said Singaporeans might see him again in either Mountbatten or Marine Parade, hinting he may run again in the next general elections in 2030.

“Dog will return soon,” he also captioned the post.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Mr Tan also thanked Mountbatten residents for their support and congratulated his opponent, Ms Gho, and the SMC’s outgoing MP Lim Biow Chuan.

