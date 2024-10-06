S’pore bidder pays S$59K for jersey worn by Chelsea player Cole Palmer during historic match

S’pore bidder buys jersey worn by Cole Palmer when he scored four goals

A bidder from Singapore has splashed out almost S$59,000 for a historic piece of sporting memorabilia.

The football jersey was worn by Cole Palmer, star player of English Premier League (EPL) side Chelsea, when he scored four goals in just one match.

Cole Palmer jersey put up for auction on 28 Sept

The item was listed on MatchWornShirt, a site that auctions off worn and signed jerseys for charity.

According to the listing, the signed jersey was put up for auction after the match on 28 Sept.

It was closed on Saturday (5 Oct) after a bidder from Singapore won the shirt with a bid of £34,411 (S$58,900).

There were at least two other bidders from Singapore. The winner also beat bidders from countries including the United States, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and Denmark.

Jerseys on the site typically go for hundreds of pounds, with those worn by star players being able to fetch more than a thousand pounds or a few thousand pounds.

Cole Palmer wore the jersey when he scored four goals

MatchWornShirt said Palmer wore the jersey for the full 90 minutes of the game against fellow EPL side Brighton.

The thrilling match ended 4-2 in Chelsea’s favour thanks to the sublime efforts of Palmer, who scored four goals in just 20 minutes of the first half. Three of them were netted within 10 minutes.

In the process, he became the first player in EPL history to score four goals before half-time in a single match.

For his efforts, he took home the match ball — an honour reserved for players who score a hat-trick, i.e. three goals in one match.

This was Palmer’s third hat-trick for Chelsea, putting the Englishman in an exclusive club of just four players to have accomplished the feat for the club.

Proceeds will go to charity

After the game, Chelsea said that the record-setting jersey would be put up for auction.

The club will make a donation of net proceeds to the Chelsea Football Club Foundation, according to MatchWornShirt.

The foundation is a registered charity that supports sports coaching and facilities, educational services, and other charitable initiatives, including the environment and welfare of children.

Featured image adapted from MatchWornShirt and Chelsea Football Club.