Floodwater sweeps away 20kg of gold & silver from jewellery store in China, local recover missing valuables 

China gold shop loses millions in jewellery to floodwaters

A jewellery store in Shaanxi, China, suffered a devastating loss last Friday (25 July) when severe flooding swept away nearly 20kg of gold and silver ornaments worth about 20 million yuan (S$3.58 million).

The disaster unfolded in Wuqi County after floodwaters from Beiluo River breached embankments, submerged streets, and damaged stores.

Shop’s safes & cabinets washed hundreds of metres away

Shop owner Ye Guofu (name transliterated from Chinese) told Yangcheng Evening News that floodwaters engulfed the store before they could move the jewellery to safety.

Display cases and even safes containing new stock, recyclable jewellery, and cash were washed away. Some were found a few hundred metres away, but were empty when they were found.

“The flood was so severe that even cars were swept away, let alone a safe!” said Mr Ye.

Residents return jewellery found in mud

On Sunday (27 July), Mr Ye and his family decided to reward people who return jewellery that they found. The store would offer a cash reward equal to half the value of each item.

Several individuals have since stepped forward to return jewellery they found in the mud.

Interestingly, many refused the cash reward Ye offered, insisting that they simply wanted to do the right thing.

One of them was reportedly a 10-year-old boy who returned a gold earring without asking for anything in return.

Mr Ye initially estimated the total loss at nearly 20kg. So far, less than 2kg of jewellery has been recovered, reports Yangcheng Evening News.

Shop not insured against floods, denies fraud & theft claims

In response to online speculation accusing the shop of staging a scam or insurance fraud, Mr Ye clarified that the store was not insured against floods due to high premiums and strict requirements.

The area’s good public safety record, coupled with them having staff on night duty, also influenced the business’ decision not to be insured against natural disasters.

Police warn that failure to return lost items could be a crime

On Monday (28 July), authorities said the store had submitted further evidence, and the exact amount of loss was being verified.

Authorities have since urged the public to hand over any jewellery they may have found to the store.

They warned that failing to return high-value lost items could be treated as a criminal offence.

Featured image adapted from Yangcheng Evening News and Jimu News.