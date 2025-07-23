M’sian fugitive Jho Low allegedly hiding in China with fake name & passport

Jho Low believed to be using fake name and passport in China

The man alleged to have masterminded one of the world’s biggest financial scandals is reportedly living a quiet, but luxurious, life in China, while pretending to be a someone named Constantinos Achilles Veis.

He is also believed to be using a forged Australian passport.

According to investigative media outlet Brazen, Malaysian financier Jho Low, who is wanted in multiple countries, is said to be living in a fancy Shanghai neighbourhood under the fake identity.

Low is the alleged central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, which saw an estimated US$4.5 billion (S$5.75 billion) taken from a Malaysian government-run investment fund.

The money trail allegedly spanned Hollywood films, jewellery, real estate, and yachts.

This included a superyacht called Equanimity, which was seized and later sold for US$126 million (S$161 million).

Low still wanted by Malaysia, US, and Singapore

In response to the report, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said passport fraud is a serious offence that could result in up to 10 years’ jail or a fine of A$330,000 (S$277,000).

They also said they could not comment on individual cases due to privacy laws.

Low, who has denied any wrongdoing, remains wanted by Malaysia, the United States (US), and Singapore for his alleged role in one of the most complex money-laundering operations ever uncovered.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was linked to the scandal, has been in prison since 2022.

In 2019, the US Department of Justice reached a US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) settlement with Low to recover some of the stolen funds.

Still, he has been on the run ever since.

The latest claims from Brazen add fuel to long-standing efforts to track him down, but so far, there has been no official confirmation.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim responded cautiously when asked about the report, saying they had not received any concrete information yet.

“Let me check. I’ve read [the media reports]. I need to verify with the home minister,” he told reporters.

A scandal that shook Southeast Asia — and Hollywood

The 1MDB scandal was not just a Malaysian issue, it had global implications.

Funds allegedly stolen from the 1MDB fund were used to finance the Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street, buy million-dollar artwork, and fund luxury lifestyles across multiple continents.

The sheer scale of the fraud helped expose major weaknesses in the global banking and auditing system, and sparked investigations in at least six countries.

For now, the man allegedly at the centre of it all seems to be hiding in plain sight — or at least, behind a very Greek-sounding name and a forged passport.

Also read: Najib Gets 12 Years’ Jail After Court Found Him Guilty Of 7 1MDB-Related Charges

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post and Daily Mail.