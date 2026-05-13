M’sian fugitive Jho Low seeks Trump pardon amid US criminal proceedings over 1MDB scandal

Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Law seeks pardon from US President Donald Trump

Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low has filed a request for a United States (US) presidential pardon from President Donald Trump, according to recent reports.

Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, is wanted over his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, one of the world’s biggest financial fraud cases.

A listing on the US Department of Justice (DOJ) website shows a request under the name “Taek Jho Low”, filed this year.

The application is categorised as a “Pardon after Completion of Sentence” and remains marked as “pending”.

A successful pardon could bring an end to the criminal case against Low, who was charged in the US in 2018 but has remained a fugitive.

Accused of role in US$4.5 billion 1MDB scandal

Low has long been identified by prosecutors as a central figure in the 1MDB case, which involved the alleged misappropriation of at least US$4.5 billion (S$5.7 billion) from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund.

US prosecutors allege that Low worked with two former Goldman Sachs bankers to channel about US$2 billion (S$2.5 billion) in improper payments to officials overseas, including former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Prosecutors also alleged that about US$1 billion (S$1.27 billion) was paid out to others involved in the scheme, while Low allegedly received at least US$1.42 billion (S$1.8 billion).

Najib was convicted by the High Court in December 2025 of four abuse of power charges and 21 money laundering charges involving more than RM2 billion (S$646.6 million) linked to 1MDB funds.

The scandal had major fallout in Malaysia and abroad, contributing to the fall of the Malaysian government and a series of criminal proceedings.

Goldman Sachs also paid more than US$5 billion (S$6.36 billion) to resolve misconduct claims connected to its former bankers’ involvement in the case.

Two former Goldman bankers featured prominently in the US proceedings: Roger Ng, who was convicted, and Tim Leissner, who pleaded guilty before testifying at Ng’s trial in 2022.

Leissner said Low claimed Trump was part of talks on US probe

Leissner previously told jurors that Low had claimed Trump was personally involved in discussions to resolve the US investigation into the 1MDB case during Trump’s first presidency.

He also testified that Low claimed to have discussed the matter with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser at the time.

According to Leissner’s testimony, Low said there was support for a possible deal that would have allowed both Low and Leissner to avoid criminal charges over their 1MDB dealings.

Leissner also filed his own pardon request in 2025.

In February 2026, he was ordered to begin serving a two-year prison sentence for his part in the fraud.

Also read: M’sian fugitive Jho Low allegedly hiding in China with fake name & passport

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Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today, Wikimedia Commons.